 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nebraska men’s basketball lands NDSU transfer forward Andrew Morgan

Fred Hoiberg reloads after leading the Cornhuskers to March Madness.

By L.C.Norton
/ new
North Dakota State v New Mexico Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Transfer portal season is fully underway in the Big Ten.

Nebraska has landed a commitment from 6-10 North Dakota State junior forward Andrew Morgan, per Joe Tipton of On3.

Morgan averaged 12.9 points and 5 rebounds per game this past season for the Bison. He’s listed as a forward rather than a center, but spent most of his time at the five. It’ll be interesting to see how he fits in Lincoln with Rienk Mast running the five this past year.

He used his size and a few moves on the block to get to the rim on offense and was an impressive offensive rebounder. He can stretch the floor some as a catch-and-shoot guy, hitting 36.4% of his attempts from long range this past season.

North Dakota State doesn’t really jump off the page as a launching pad, but it’s worth keeping in mind that much of this season’s tournament team was built with players from the lower levels through the transfer portal.

More From BT Powerhouse

Loading comments...