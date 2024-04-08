2024 National Championship Preview: Purdue vs UConn

The 2024 National Championship game will be on Monday night and Purdue is fortunate enough to have earned a spot. The Boilermakers will face off against an absolutely loaded UConn squad looking to repeat as champions.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 1 Connecticut Huskies

Time/TV: 9:20 PM ET (TBS)

9:20 PM ET (TBS) KenPom Spread: UConn by 3

Getting a run in March Madness is a rare feat. It takes a litany of different factors to coalesce at the same time. To start, you need a team and a coaching staff capable of winning games against the toughest competition. Then, you need luck. You need to avoid injuries, to be playing your best basketball at the right time, and you need the right region to accomplish it all. Even some of the best teams can’t get the job done, falling in the first weekend.

But winning a national title is something even rarer. You take everything above and multiply it even further. You don’t have to do that for two or three games in a row — you now need to do it for six straight games. It’s how four teams over the last decade have failed to win the national championship, despite finishing the season ranked atop KenPom. And that includes the nearly unstoppable Kentucky squad in 2014-’15 that finished 38-1 overall.

For Purdue, that’s the challenge on Monday night. The Boilers have all the pieces to get it done. The team is stacked, the coach is there, and the peripheral pieces have aligned. The sport’s ultimate prize is just 40 minutes away. The story is now simply about who will play better when the lights are the brightest later tonight.

The challenge, obviously, will be immense. Not only psychologically speaking, but on the court. UConn arrives with an incredible resume. The Huskies are 36-3 and have been absolutely blitzing opponents to date. The Huskies have a 12-game winning streak entering Monday night and only two of those wins came by single-digits. Most of the wins have been blowouts or decided well before the closing minutes.

UConn has reached this level thanks to its offense. The Huskies are first nationally in offensive efficiency and utilize an incredible interior game to get the job done. Tristen Newton is fantastic in the backcourt and does a great job of setting up teammates inside. his chief target is Donovan Clingan down low. Clingan has no outside game to speak of, but he finishes in the paint and has an absurd 130.5 offensive rating.

If Purdue is going to win on Monday night, it’s going to have to figure out some way to get UConn uncomfortable. The Huskies’ offense will not be stopped completely, but there are ways to mitigate the damage. For example, when Seton Hall beat UConn by 15 in December, much of it centered around making Newton inefficient. He had 16 points, but only a 91 offensive rating thanks to six turnovers and little interior production. Purdue’s backcourt hasn’t been a “lockdown” group this year, but can Braden Smith and Lance Jones do enough to make Newton turn the ball over a few times? It’s a key piece.

Purdue also has a unique defensive capability thanks to Zach Edey. While few regard Edey as an elite defender, he’s an unusual one thanks to his size. At times, he can be a really disrupting shot blocker. Fans also that on Saturday night against North Carolina State. If that version of Edey can show up, even for 10-15 minutes, it could be enough to allow Purdue’s offense to win the game.

And that brings us to the other side of the ball. While UConn’s offense is more diverse and statistically better than Purdue’s group, the Boilers have more than enough firepower to keep up in a shootout. It just has to play well. The biggest question will be how Edey performs against Clingan, who’s an elite defender inside and seems to have enough length to make Edey uncomfortable. If Purdue is going to win, it must win the matchup between Edey and Clingan. Otherwise, there’s not much of a chance.

The other aspect of this game that warrants mentioning is how many unlikely stars we’ve seen emerge in this matchup. Michigan’s Spike Albrecht and Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo are just a few of them. They became stars after stepping up in this one. Purdue has a variety of players that can do this. The question is whether they will. Purdue is the underdog here, which means they need someone to have a statistically unlikely day to pull off the win. The most likely figures are Smith and Jones. If one of the two can go off, it would be huge.

All told, this should be a competitive game. These are the two best teams and it’s refreshing to see that in the title game. However, UConn is just a machine this year and they seem to have the one piece in Clingan that could slow down Edey. As such, they’re the pick.

Pick: UConn

Picks Record This Season: 75-30