2024 Final Four Recap: Purdue Beats North Carolina State

The 2024 NCAA Tournament continued on Saturday with the Final Four and Purdue was fortunate enough to get to a piece of the action. The Boilermakers faced off against North Carolina State, who was amid a Cinderella run.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers 63, No. 11 North Carolina State Wolfpack 50

It’s been a long time coming. For more than 40 years, Purdue has fought to get back to the Final Four. It’s been a story of letdowns and tough losses, with many occurring during Matt Painter’s tenure. And the most painful was likely last March, as Purdue fell to a 16 seed in the opening round. It was only the second time in history a 16 seed has won a game.

But that all changed this year. A special group of Boilermakers and star Zach Edey finally earned their way into the third weekend of the NCAA Tournament. And it took wins over some of the nation’s best programs, including Gonzaga and Tennessee. The win over the Vols last weekend clinched the program’s first Final Four appearance since 1980.

Purdue would open up play against North Carolina State for the right to play in the national championship game on Monday. The Wolfpack entered the game as serious underdogs after a Cinderella run through March. State knocked off Texas Tech and Oakland on the opening weekend and followed it up with wins over Marquette and Duke last weekend. Big man DJ Burns was the star of the show, scoring 29 points in the win over the Blue Devils. He figured to be one of Edey’s biggest challenges to date.

Fortunately for Boilermaker fans, Purdue had a great game plan for Burns. They kept him uncomfortable all night and Edey was a big piece of it, finishing with two blocks. Purdue jumped out to a double-digit lead in the opening minutes and controlled the game throughout. The Wolfpack had moments where things closed up, but the game wasn’t really in doubt for much of the second half.

Purdue improved to 34-4 overall with the win and now has a chance to play for the national championship for the first time since 1969. The Boilermakers will face off against UConn on Monday night for a chance to win the whole thing. KenPom has Purdue as a three-point underdog in the game and with a 40 percent chance to win.

However, it feels like the entire matchup will hinge on Edey facing off against Donovan Clingan down low. Clingan has been unbelievable defensively so far this season, but will face his biggest test to date in Edey. If Edey can lead his team to the title, he has a chance to stake his claim for the greatest Big Ten player of all-time. It’s quite an opportunity.