2024 Official Big Ten Offseason Transfer List

The offseason is a wild time for college programs. Not only are teams trying to say goodbye to contributors from last season, but they are also trying to set themselves up well for the next season and beyond. One of the most significant areas of the offseason in college basketball is the impact of transfers.

Each season, hundreds of players opt to leave their program for a chance to play elsewhere. To assist Big Ten fans in keep up with who will be leaving the conference, we have put together a comprehensive list of the transfers during the 2024 offseason. This list will be continuously updated to account for transfer as they occur. Each player’s class is listed as they were during the 2023-’24 season, so they would be one year older next year.

2024 Big Ten Outgoing Transfers

Dain Dainja, 6-foot-9, forward, junior (Memphis)

Kaleb Banks, 6-foot-7, forward, sophomore (unknown)

CJ Gunn, 6-foot-6, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Payton Sparks, 6-foot-9, center, junior (unknown)

Dasonte Bowen, 6-foot-3, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Patrick McCaffery, 6-foot-9, forward, junior (unknown)

Tony Perkins, 6-foot-4, guard, junior (unknown)

Noah Batchelor, 6-foot-6, forward, sophomore (unknown)

Jamie Kaiser, 6-foot-6, forward, freshman (unknown)

Jahnathan LaMothe, 6-foot-4, guard, freshman unknown)

Caelum Swanton-Rodger, 6-foot-11, center, sophomore (unknown)

Youssef Khayat, 6-foot-9, forward, sophomore (unknown)

Dug McDaniel, 5-foot-11, guard, sophomore (Kansas State)

Tarris Reed, 6-foot-10, center, sophomore (unknown)

George Washington, III, 6-foot-2, guard, freshman (unknown)

Terrance Williams, 6-foot-7, forward, junior (unknown)

Mady Sissoko, 6-foot-9, center, junior (unknown)

Braeden Carrington, 6-foot-4, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Isaiah Ihnen, 6-foot-10, forward, junior (unknown)

Kristupas Keinys, 6-foot-8, forward, freshman (unknown)

Joshua Ola-Joseph, 6-foot-8, forward, sophomore (unknown)

Pharrel Payne, 6-foot-9, forward, sophomore (unknown)

Matar Diop, 6-foot-9, forward, freshman (unknown)

JaMarques Lawrence, 6-foot-3, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Ramel Lloyd, 6-foot-6, guard, freshman (unknown)

Blaise Keita, 6-foot-11, center, junior (unknown)

Eli Rice, 6-foot-7, guard, freshman (unknown)

CJ Wilcher, 6-foot-5, guard, junior (unknown)

Parker Strauss, 6-foot-4, guard, freshman (unknown)

Roddy Gayle, 6-foot-4, guard, freshman (unknown)

Bowen Hardman, 6-foot-3, guard, freshman (unknown)

Zed Key, 6-foot-8, forward, junior (unknown)

Scotty Middleton, 6-foot-7, forward, freshman (unknown)

-Oregon Ducks

Brennan Rigsby, 6-foot-3, guard, junior (unknown)

Favour Aire, 6-foot-10, center, sophomore (unknown)

Jameel Brown, 6-foot-4, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Kanye Clary, 5-foot-11, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Bragi Gudmundsson, 6-foot-5, guard, freshman (unknown)

DeMetrius Lilley, 6-foot-10, center, sophomore (unknown)

N/A

Antonio Chol, 6-foot-9, forward, freshman (unknown)

Gavin Griffiths, 6-foot-8, guard, freshman (unknown)

Mawot Mag, 6-foot-7, forward, junior (unknown)

Clifford Omoruyi, 6-foot-11, center, junior (unknown)

Derek Simpson, 6-foot-3, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Daniel Vessey, 6-foot-3, guard, freshman (unknown)

Antwone Woolfolk, 6-foot-9, forward, sophomore (unknown)

-UCLA Bruins

Logan Cremonesi, 6-foot-8, forward, sophomore (unknown)

Ilane Fibleuil, 6-foot-6, guard, freshman (unknown)

Will McClendon, 6-foot-2, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Jane Vide, 6-foot-6, guard, freshman (unknown)

-USC Trojans

Zach Brooker, 6-foot-0, guard, junior (unknown)

Bronny James, 6-foot-4, guard, freshman (unknown)

Kobe Johnson, 6-foot-6, forward, junior (unknown)

Vincent Iwuchukwu, 7-foot-1, center, sophomore (unknown)

Oziyah Sellers, 6-foot-5, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Kijani Wright, 6-foot-9, forward, sophomore (unknown)

-Washington Huskies

Nate Calmese, 6-foot-2, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Koren Johnson, 6-foot-2, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Ross Candelino, 6-foot-5, guard, freshman (unknown)

Connor Essegian, 6-foot-4, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Luke Haertle, 6-foot-3, guard, freshman (unknown)

AJ Storr, 6-foot-6, guard, sophomore (unknown)

Gus Yalden, 6-foot-9, forward, freshman (unknown)

2024 Big Ten Incoming Transfers

-Illinois Fighting Illini

Jake Davis, 6-foot-6, forward, freshman (Mercer)

-Indiana Hoosiers

N/A

-Iowa Hawkeyes

N/A

-Maryland Terrapins

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, 6-foot-0, guard, sophomore (Belmont)

Rdoney Rice, 6-foot-4, guard, sophomore (Virginia Tech)

-Michigan Wolverines

N/A

-Michigan State Spartans

N/A

-Minnesota Golden Gophers

N/A

-Nebraska Cornhuskers

N/A

-Northwestern Wildcats

N/A

-Ohio State Buckeyes

Meechie Johnson, 6-foot-2, guard, junior (South Carolina)

-Oregon Ducks

N/A

-Penn State Nittany Lions

Kachi Nzeh, 6-foot-9, center, freshman (Xavier)

-Purdue Boilermakers

N/A

-Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Tyson Acuff, 6-foot-4, guard, junior (Eastern Michigan)

Zach Martini, 6-foot-7, forward, junior (Princeton)

UCLA Bruins

Skyy Clark, 6-foot-3, guard, sophomore (Louisville)

Kobe Johnson, 6-foot-6, forward, junior (USC)

-USC Trojans

Joshua Cohen, 6-foot-10, center, junior (Massachusetts)

-Washington Huskies

Mekhi Mason, 6-foot-5, guard, sophomore (Rice)

-Wisconsin Badgers

N/A

2024 Big Ten Potential Transfers

-Illinois Fighting Illini

N/A

-Indiana Hoosiers

N/A

-Iowa Hawkeyes

N/A

-Maryland Terrapins

N/A

-Michigan Wolverines

Connor Essegian, 6-foot-4, guard, sophomore (Wisconsin)

-Michigan State Spartans

N/A

-Minnesota Golden Gophers

N/A

-Nebraska Cornhuskers

N/A

-Northwestern Wildcats

N/A

-Ohio State Buckeyes

N/A

-Oregon Ducks

N/A

-Penn State Nittany Lions

N/A

-Purdue Boilermakers

N/A

-Rutgers Scarlet Knights

N/A

UCLA Bruins

N/A

-USC Trojans

N/A

-Washington Huskies

N/A

-Wisconsin Badgers

N/A

Last updated April 7, 2024.