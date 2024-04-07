2024 Official Big Ten Offseason Transfer List

The offseason is a wild time for college programs. Not only are teams trying to say goodbye to contributors from last season, but they are also trying to set themselves up well for the next season and beyond. One of the most significant areas of the offseason in college basketball is the impact of transfers.
Each season, hundreds of players opt to leave their program for a chance to play elsewhere. To assist Big Ten fans in keep up with who will be leaving the conference, we have put together a comprehensive list of the transfers during the 2024 offseason. This list will be continuously updated to account for transfer as they occur. Each player’s class is listed as they were during the 2023-’24 season, so they would be one year older next year.
2024 Big Ten Outgoing Transfers
-Illinois Fighting Illini
- Dain Dainja, 6-foot-9, forward, junior (Memphis)
-Indiana Hoosiers
- Kaleb Banks, 6-foot-7, forward, sophomore (unknown)
- CJ Gunn, 6-foot-6, guard, sophomore (unknown)
- Payton Sparks, 6-foot-9, center, junior (unknown)
-Iowa Hawkeyes
- Dasonte Bowen, 6-foot-3, guard, sophomore (unknown)
- Patrick McCaffery, 6-foot-9, forward, junior (unknown)
- Tony Perkins, 6-foot-4, guard, junior (unknown)
-Maryland Terrapins
- Noah Batchelor, 6-foot-6, forward, sophomore (unknown)
- Jamie Kaiser, 6-foot-6, forward, freshman (unknown)
- Jahnathan LaMothe, 6-foot-4, guard, freshman unknown)
- Caelum Swanton-Rodger, 6-foot-11, center, sophomore (unknown)
-Michigan Wolverines
- Youssef Khayat, 6-foot-9, forward, sophomore (unknown)
- Dug McDaniel, 5-foot-11, guard, sophomore (Kansas State)
- Tarris Reed, 6-foot-10, center, sophomore (unknown)
- George Washington, III, 6-foot-2, guard, freshman (unknown)
- Terrance Williams, 6-foot-7, forward, junior (unknown)
-Michigan State Spartans
- Mady Sissoko, 6-foot-9, center, junior (unknown)
-Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Braeden Carrington, 6-foot-4, guard, sophomore (unknown)
- Isaiah Ihnen, 6-foot-10, forward, junior (unknown)
- Kristupas Keinys, 6-foot-8, forward, freshman (unknown)
- Joshua Ola-Joseph, 6-foot-8, forward, sophomore (unknown)
- Pharrel Payne, 6-foot-9, forward, sophomore (unknown)
-Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Matar Diop, 6-foot-9, forward, freshman (unknown)
- JaMarques Lawrence, 6-foot-3, guard, sophomore (unknown)
- Ramel Lloyd, 6-foot-6, guard, freshman (unknown)
- Blaise Keita, 6-foot-11, center, junior (unknown)
- Eli Rice, 6-foot-7, guard, freshman (unknown)
- CJ Wilcher, 6-foot-5, guard, junior (unknown)
-Northwestern Wildcats
- Parker Strauss, 6-foot-4, guard, freshman (unknown)
-Ohio State Buckeyes
- Roddy Gayle, 6-foot-4, guard, freshman (unknown)
- Bowen Hardman, 6-foot-3, guard, freshman (unknown)
- Zed Key, 6-foot-8, forward, junior (unknown)
- Scotty Middleton, 6-foot-7, forward, freshman (unknown)
-Oregon Ducks
- Brennan Rigsby, 6-foot-3, guard, junior (unknown)
-Penn State Nittany Lions
- Favour Aire, 6-foot-10, center, sophomore (unknown)
- Jameel Brown, 6-foot-4, guard, sophomore (unknown)
- Kanye Clary, 5-foot-11, guard, sophomore (unknown)
- Bragi Gudmundsson, 6-foot-5, guard, freshman (unknown)
- DeMetrius Lilley, 6-foot-10, center, sophomore (unknown)
-Purdue Boilermakers
- N/A
-Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Antonio Chol, 6-foot-9, forward, freshman (unknown)
- Gavin Griffiths, 6-foot-8, guard, freshman (unknown)
- Mawot Mag, 6-foot-7, forward, junior (unknown)
- Clifford Omoruyi, 6-foot-11, center, junior (unknown)
- Derek Simpson, 6-foot-3, guard, sophomore (unknown)
- Daniel Vessey, 6-foot-3, guard, freshman (unknown)
- Antwone Woolfolk, 6-foot-9, forward, sophomore (unknown)
-UCLA Bruins
- Logan Cremonesi, 6-foot-8, forward, sophomore (unknown)
- Ilane Fibleuil, 6-foot-6, guard, freshman (unknown)
- Will McClendon, 6-foot-2, guard, sophomore (unknown)
- Jane Vide, 6-foot-6, guard, freshman (unknown)
-USC Trojans
- Zach Brooker, 6-foot-0, guard, junior (unknown)
- Bronny James, 6-foot-4, guard, freshman (unknown)
- Kobe Johnson, 6-foot-6, forward, junior (unknown)
- Vincent Iwuchukwu, 7-foot-1, center, sophomore (unknown)
- Oziyah Sellers, 6-foot-5, guard, sophomore (unknown)
- Kijani Wright, 6-foot-9, forward, sophomore (unknown)
-Washington Huskies
- Nate Calmese, 6-foot-2, guard, sophomore (unknown)
- Koren Johnson, 6-foot-2, guard, sophomore (unknown)
-Wisconsin Badgers
- Ross Candelino, 6-foot-5, guard, freshman (unknown)
- Connor Essegian, 6-foot-4, guard, sophomore (unknown)
- Luke Haertle, 6-foot-3, guard, freshman (unknown)
- AJ Storr, 6-foot-6, guard, sophomore (unknown)
- Gus Yalden, 6-foot-9, forward, freshman (unknown)
2024 Big Ten Incoming Transfers
-Illinois Fighting Illini
- Jake Davis, 6-foot-6, forward, freshman (Mercer)
-Indiana Hoosiers
- N/A
-Iowa Hawkeyes
- N/A
-Maryland Terrapins
- Ja’Kobi Gillespie, 6-foot-0, guard, sophomore (Belmont)
- Rdoney Rice, 6-foot-4, guard, sophomore (Virginia Tech)
-Michigan Wolverines
- N/A
-Michigan State Spartans
- N/A
-Minnesota Golden Gophers
- N/A
-Nebraska Cornhuskers
- N/A
-Northwestern Wildcats
- N/A
-Ohio State Buckeyes
- Meechie Johnson, 6-foot-2, guard, junior (South Carolina)
-Oregon Ducks
- N/A
-Penn State Nittany Lions
- Kachi Nzeh, 6-foot-9, center, freshman (Xavier)
-Purdue Boilermakers
- N/A
-Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Tyson Acuff, 6-foot-4, guard, junior (Eastern Michigan)
- Zach Martini, 6-foot-7, forward, junior (Princeton)
UCLA Bruins
- Skyy Clark, 6-foot-3, guard, sophomore (Louisville)
- Kobe Johnson, 6-foot-6, forward, junior (USC)
-USC Trojans
- Joshua Cohen, 6-foot-10, center, junior (Massachusetts)
-Washington Huskies
- Mekhi Mason, 6-foot-5, guard, sophomore (Rice)
-Wisconsin Badgers
- N/A
2024 Big Ten Potential Transfers
-Illinois Fighting Illini
- N/A
-Indiana Hoosiers
- N/A
-Iowa Hawkeyes
- N/A
-Maryland Terrapins
- N/A
-Michigan Wolverines
- Connor Essegian, 6-foot-4, guard, sophomore (Wisconsin)
-Michigan State Spartans
- N/A
-Minnesota Golden Gophers
- N/A
-Nebraska Cornhuskers
- N/A
-Northwestern Wildcats
- N/A
-Ohio State Buckeyes
- N/A
-Oregon Ducks
- N/A
-Penn State Nittany Lions
- N/A
-Purdue Boilermakers
- N/A
-Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- N/A
UCLA Bruins
- N/A
-USC Trojans
- N/A
-Washington Huskies
- N/A
-Wisconsin Badgers
- N/A
Last updated April 7, 2024.
