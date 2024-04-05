March Madness Final Four Preview: Purdue vs. North Carolina State

The Final Four tips off tonight with Purdue facing off against North Carolina State in Phoenix. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

#11 North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. #1 Purdue Boilermakers

Time/TV: 6:09 PM ET TBS

6:09 PM ET TBS Line: Purdue -8.5

In the first of two games tonight Purdue, the lone Big Ten team remaining in the field, will face off against surprising North Carolina State. The Wolfpack had to win the ACC Tournament to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament and even then were only a 11 seed before their improbable run to the Final Four.

Admittingly that surprise run to the Final Four has had a bit of luck, even if the Wolfpack have largely played well in every one of their first four games. North Carolina State barely managed to get out of the opening weekend, needing overtime to knock off a #14 seed Oakland. The Wolfpack avoided Kentucky thanks to Oakland’s first round upset and then drew a much more favorable Duke in the Elite 8 after the Blue Devils moved on mainly due to Houston’s Jamal Shead going down early with an injury.

As for Purdue, after an impressive opening weekend that included wins by 28 and 39 points respectively, the Boilermakers ran it back to Maui with games against Gonzaga and Tennessee. Riding Edey, who has led the team in scoring in all four games, Purdue has played some of their best ball so far this tourney. Of course having some familiarity with their recent opponents was also a benefit.

Today’s game is such an odd sight in the modern basketball landscape as the focus point will be on two more traditional big men in Zach Edey and DJ Burns. Unfortunately for the Wolfpack that might not work in their advantage as their big gives up around 7 inches to Edey. It also will be curious to see how many minutes Burns can stay on the floor, as Edey has played 77 of 80 minutes in the last two Purdue games. The Wolfpack will also need to negate fouling as they’ve been running a seven man rotation that will need their frontcourt to avoid foul trouble.

Purdue enters the day with the second most efficient offense and a top 20 defense per KenPom, matching up nicely against a more pedestrian 40/44 set of rankings for the Wolfpack. North Carolina State is only a so-so shooting team, ranking 143rd in the country in three point shooting percentage. They don’t shoot a ton from outside, either, ranking 255th in three point attempts. It’ll be interesting to see if they can feed it inside where Purdue will have a considerable size advantage.

The reality is Edey will likely continue to eat so that shifts a lot of focus onto the Purdue backcourt. When the guards can limit turnovers and hit threes they’re largely unbeatable. If Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones continue to play to their recent levels the Boilermakers should once again be positioned to pick up another win tonight. Assuming the backcourt doesn’t totally collapse it’s likely going to take a team that shoots lights out from three to knock off Purdue and the Wolfpack aren’t particularly well suited to do that.

Purdue should have enough in the tank to make it to the title game.

Pick: Purdue