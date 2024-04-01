The 2024 NCAA Tournament continued on Sunday and Purdue was fortunate enough to have a spot in the Elite Eight. The team faced off against Tennessee for a shot at the Final Four.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers 72, No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers 66

For nearly two decades, Matt Painter has been at the helm at Purdue. He’s piloted an incredibly successful program, consistently competing for Big Ten titles and NCAA Tournament bids. In fact, Purdue hasn’t finished outside the top 25 on KenPom since 2015. An incredible decade of success.

Unfortunately, Purdue hasn’t converted that consistency into success in March. The Boilers had suffered numerous upsets against lower seeded teams over the years and hadn’t broken through to the Final Four since 1980. It was a frustrating run and the source of plenty of memes throughout March Madness.

But that could change on Sunday, as Purdue faced off against Tennessee for a shot at the Final Four. The teams looked relatively even, but the Boilermakers entered as favorites. It was the type of pressure situation that Purdue had often blown in years past. Fans were hoping this time would be different.

Early on, things weren’t looking great. Tennessee had a great defensive plan for Zach Edey and controlled much of the first half. Dalton Knecht was particularly impressive en route to 37 points for the Vols. However, Purdue started to get a feel for Tennessee’s defensive pressure as halftime approached and took the lead. The second half was then all Purdue, as the team eventually earned a 72-66 win.

The unquestioned star of the show was Edey, who finished with 40 points, 16 rebounds, and one assist. It was the type of performance that will cement Edey as an all-time legend. Doing that in an Elite Eight game is simply incredible, even at the national level.

Purdue will now get a few days to enjoy the win before the team heads west to Phoenix to face North Carolina State in the Final Four. The Boilermakers will enter as significant favorites, particularly considering the Wolfpack barely make the NCAA Tournament. KenPom gives Purdue an 82 percent chance to win. However, State has been playing particularly well over the last few weeks, so no one should doubt them. It should be a fun matchup to watch.