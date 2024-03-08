Saturday Big Ten Basketball Preview: Minnesota at Northwestern

Boo Buie is probably, with some debate involved, the best basketball player in Northwestern’s history as a program.

He’s an All-Big Ten guy who opposing coaches and fans have to worry about ahead of games, but even more so when the ball is in his hands with just a few seconds left in the second half.

He’s led more than one upset over No. 1 Purdue when Northwestern didn’t have a single win over the AP No. 1 team... ever. He can score on his own and lifts his teammates to such a degree that the Wildcats are dangerous to just about anyone.

And Saturday is his final game at Welsh-Ryan.

But Northwestern is battered. Matthew Nicholson was injured for the game against Michigan State, standing courtside with crutches, and Ty Berry is out for the season. Ryan Langborg just returned from an ankle injury.

As for their opponent? Minnesota is coming off of a loss to Indiana that snapped its home winning streak. They’ll be hungry for a win heading into tournament play as Northwestern fights to stay on the right side of the bubble.

This is one worth having on for the guard play alone. Elijah Hawkins and Buie are among the top guards in the conference, and this is one of the latter’s final games as a college basketball player.

And Boo Buie probably isn’t going out with a loss if he has a say in it.

Time/TV: 9 p.m. on BTN

KenPom Spread: Wildcats by 6

Pick: Northwestern