Report: Washington parts ways with head coach Mike Hopkins

There’s another Big Ten (kinda) opening on the coaching carousel. Washington has parted ways with Mike Hopkins, per multiple reports:

Washington coach Mike Hopkins will be fired at season's end, source confirms to @CBSSports. @PeteThamel was first. This will be a competitive opening due to Seattle's fertile recruiting ground and expected increase in NIL money with the impending move to the Big Ten. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 8, 2024

Hopkins spent seven years in Seattle and led the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament once, reaching the round of 32 in 2019. He finished with two 20+ win seasons in his first two years but never reached that mark again, finishing 17-14 as of Friday.

That, alongside Ohio State, makes for two Big Ten openings ahead of next season. Others worth keeping an eye on include Michigan and USC.

Washington sits on fertile recruiting grounds, getting talent in the door has never been a problem on Montlake. The Huskies had a point guard, Zoom Diallo, committed in the class of 2024.

It’ll be interesting to see what style Washington opts for with the Big Ten move in mind. Hopkins teams played with a tempo on par with that of Iowa, an outlier in the league.