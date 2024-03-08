The Big Ten only had one game on Thursday night. However, it was a notable one as Wisconsin and Rutgers fought for positioning for the next two weeks.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Wisconsin Badgers 78, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 66

While the Badgers entered this one as favorites, few knew what to expect out of Wisconsin. The team has been a mess for much of the last five weeks and was coming off two rough losses to Indiana and Illinois last week. If the “good” Wisconsin team showed up, the Badgers seemed well positioned to grab a win. However, a less than stellar effort and Rutgers might be able to steal one on the road.

The game itself was pretty competitive. Rutgers jumped out to an early lead, but Wisconsin closed it up by halftime and used a great closing effort to grab a 78-66 win. John Blackwell led the way for the Badgers with 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Steven Crowl also had 17 points. Rutgers finished with just 0.92 points per possession.

Wisconsin improved to 19-11 overall and 11-8 in Big Ten play with the win. This win will put the Badgers back in position to earn a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament this weekend. There’s a chance Wisconsin could grab a top four seed without beating Purdue on Sunday, but it will take Northwestern losing against Minnesota to get there. Either way, fans have to be feeling good about the team after bouncing back with a win like this.

The win also pushed the Badgers up many of the NCAA seeding projections. TRank now has the team projected as a six seed and with a 96.3 percent chance of making the cut. If the team can pull an upset off this weekend or grab a few quality wins in the Big Ten Tournament, perhaps moving up another seed or two is still possible.

On the other side, Rutgers fell to 15-15 overall and 7-12 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Scarlet Knights were already out of serious postseason consideration before Thursday night’s loss, but this certainly delivers another blow. Rutgers now appears headed for one of the lowest seeds in next week’s Big Ten Tournament and the dreaded Wednesday slate of games, regardless of outcomes over the weekend. It concludes what has been a horrible last six games for the squad.

The Badgers will hope to close out the regular season with a win at Purdue on Sunday. Rutgers will try to bounce back against Ohio State at home on Sunday. Both games will be pretty difficult.