The Big Ten had two games on Wednesday. Both looked like intriguing games before tip and played out that way, including a shocking win on the road for one team.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Michigan State Spartans 53, Northwestern Wildcats 49

Both teams had a decent amount riding on this one. The Spartans needed a win to get some momentum going into the postseason and the Wildcats were competing for a top four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Add in the Breslin Center and there were plenty of reasons to expect a great showing.

And the game largely held up to the hype. While neither team really got things going offensively, it was a competitive evening and both said played physically. Tyson Walker led the way with 19 points and Malik Hall had a complete game with 15 points, 17 rebounds, and two assists to push the Spartans to a win.

Michigan State improved to 18-12 overall and 10-9 in Big Ten play with the win. The win also snapped a three-game skid for the team and allowed the squad to close out at home with a win. And while the Spartans were already a safe bet to make the NCAA Tournament, this puts the final touches on the resume and should silence criticisms for at least a bit.

On the other side, Northwestern fell to 20-10 overall and 11-8 in Big Ten play with the loss. The team is still on the right side of the NCAA bubble, but losing the last two has certainly made it closer than Wildcat fans were hoping to see. Even one more win would end a lot of that pressure.

The Spartans will return to action on Sunday on the road against Indiana. The Wildcats will get Minnesota at home on Saturday.

The Rest:

-Indiana Hoosiers 70, Minnesota Golden Gophers 58

The Gophers were favored heading into this one and had a lot to play for, with an NCAA bid still alive. However, Indiana had other plans, as the Hoosiers used a great second half performance to grab a surprising 70-58 win on the road. Kel’el Ware led the way with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. Indiana held Minnesota to just 0.86 points per possession.

Indiana improved to 17-13 overall and 9-10 in Big Ten play with the win while Minnesota fell to 18-12 overall and 9-10 in Big Ten play with the loss. Obviously, the loss has to be crushing for Gopher fans after the team built a bit of momentum over the last few weeks. This one will end Minnesota’s at-large NCAA hopes. The Gophers will now prepare for Northwestern on the road on Saturday with the hope of moving into the 8/9 game with a win. The Hoosiers have a chance of getting a top six seed in the Big Ten Tournament with a win against Michigan State on Sunday.