There’s only one game tonight with the Badgers set to host Rutgers this evening on FS1. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Wisconsin Badgers

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET FS1

7:00 PM ET FS1 Line: Wisconsin -9.5

In the lone game tonight the Badgers will host Rutgers on Senior Night in Madison. Wisconsin enters the day a half game out of the last double bye and with a road game at Purdue this weekend, really needs a win here. It’s been tough sledding for the Badgers since they peaked at 16-4, going 2-7 the last nine games. Even their last two wins were close, with an 8 point win against Ohio State and 4 point win against Maryland at home.

Rutgers enters their penultimate Big Ten game currently trying to not finish second to last in the league. The Knights looked like they might have made a turn with a four game winning streak in the first half of February (which included a 22 point win against Wisconsin), but has since gone 1-4. Their lone win in that stretch was a 30 point win against Michigan. Rutgers is 2-7 on the road in league play and tonight won’t be any easier at a traditionally difficult Kohl Center.

Wisconsin’s offense has tailed off a bit, but they’re still ranked 16th in adjusted efficiency per KenPom. It’s been the defense that has seemingly been the weak point during the past month, but against Rutgers that is less likely to be relevant. The last time these two teams met Rutgers shot an uncharacteristically hot 58.8% from three, mainly thanks to Noah Fernandes and Aundre Hyatt shooting 8 of 10 from deep. It’s unlikely Rutgers matches that shooting performance and with their offensive woes, it’s hard to see Rutgers finding enough on the offensive side of the ball to keep pace with the Badgers.

Wisconsin has been reeling so anything could happen here, but the offense is good enough (especially at home) that they should be more than capable of picking up a much needed win heading into the season finale.

Pick: Wisconsin