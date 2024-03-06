The Big Ten only had one game on Tuesday, but it was a big one with Purdue going on the road to face Illinois. The league regular season title hung in the balance.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers 77, No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini 71

While Purdue won the first matchup between the two, this one figured to be a close matchup. Illinois was playing well and had home court advantage. Add in an underwhelming win for the Boilermakers over the weekend and it seemed like Purdue might be in position for an upset.

The game itself was fantastic. Illinois controlled the early minutes, but it never got out of hand. Purdue used a great push out of halftime to take the lead and eventually grabbed the win. Zach Edey was fantastic in the win, finishing with 28 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Domask had 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the game as well.

Purdue improved to 27-3 overall and 16-3 in Big Ten play with the win. However, more importantly, the team got the final win to guarantee itself an outright conference title. It extends an incredible run for the program and positions the Boilermakers well for March and beyond. Tuesday’s win locks up the top seed for Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament and probably puts it on the edge of locking up a one seed for the NCAAs as well.

On the other side, Illinois fell to 22-8 overall and 13-6 in Big Ten play with the loss. While missing out on the Big Ten title will be tough to swallow, fans should be happy with the team’s performance to date. This is a banner worthy group that will have a chance to prove their worth over the next two weeks. Illinois will be a top seed in the Big Ten Tournament and remains on pace for a top four seed in the Big Dance. Get a run going and people will forget Tuesday’s loss.

The Boilermakers will close out the regular season at home against Wisconsin on Sunday. Illinois will close out the regular season on Sunday on the road against Iowa.