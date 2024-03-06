The Big Ten has two games on the slate on Wednesday. The early game features Northwestern on the road against Michigan State. Indiana travels to face Minnesota later on.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan State Spartans

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET (BTN)

7:00 PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Michigan State by 7

At first glance, it wouldn’t appear there was much on the line in this one. Barring something absolutely shocking, both these teams will hear their names called on Selection Sunday. They will almost certainly avoid the First Four, but will have an uphill battle after that. However, the game could swing seeding for the Big Ten Tournament significantly, including a potential double-bye for Northwestern. As such, the Wildcats will want to grab this one.

This is the second time these two have met, with Northwestern winning the first game in Evanston in early January. Boo Buie was fantastic in that one, finishing with 19 points and 10 assists. Accordingly, slowing him down will be Michigan State’s primary objective this time around. That will put the pressure on Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard. It should be an easier task with Ty Berry now sidelined with an injury.

The frontcourt battle will also be interesting. Michigan State has started experimenting with Xavier Booker at center. He’s played 13 minutes or more in each of the team’s last two games after playing 11 minutes total over a five-game stretch in February. The question is how much of a leash he will get on Wednesday. He struggles with fouling and Tom Izzo generally leans heavily on Carson Cooper and Mady Sissoko upfront. It’s a chance for Matthew Nicholson to convert against what seems like a vulnerable position group.

All told, this feels like a game where home court will be the difference. Despite last week, Michigan State has been pretty good at home this season. If the Spartans can get their groove back, they have a solid shot in this one.

Pick: Michigan State

The Rest:

-Indiana Hoosiers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time/TV: 9:00 PM ET (BTN)

9:00 PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Minnesota by 6

This is a quietly important game for the Gophers, as Minnesota hinges on the edge of NCAA Tournament consideration. Minnesota not only needs to find a way to win this one, but preferably do it by a significant margin. Winning (and doing it that way) won’t get the Gophers into the field, but it would at least keep the race alive. And surviving and advancing has to be the goal for Minnesota right now.

The game itself will likely go down like the first one, which had the Hoosiers winning in early January. It’s likely going to be defensively focused and will come down to the difference from outside the arc. Indiana’s been a poor shooting team all season, but did enough from deep to at least keep that area competitive. That has to be the goal this time around. Much will come down to Mackenzie Mgbako. If he can get hot, Indiana has a decent shot.

All told, this is Minnesota’s game to lose. The Gophers have significantly more on the line and get the game at home. It’s a chance for Cam Christie to impress again.

Pick: Minnesota

***

Picks Record This Season: 70-28