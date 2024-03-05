Big Ten Basketball Preview: Purdue at Illinois

It’s all come down to this.

Illinois’ ultimate destiny is out of its hands, as far as a conference title goes. Avoid a few unfortunate losses and maybe that doesn’t happen, but the next two are must-wins if they want even a remote shot at some hardware.

What would that require? Just a win tonight and Purdue to lose to *checks notes* Wisconsin in Mackey Arena.

.... So yeah probably not!

What can happen is these two play a really fun game of basketball! Or Purdue could win by ten and laugh about it for the next week or so. We’ll simply have to wait and see.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

Location: State Farm Center.

TV: Peacock (booooooooo)

The Illini represent a different beast than most of the conference. They play a much more modern style that combines small ball with players that aren’t all that small. There’s not really a traditional post in the starting five, just 6-10 Coleman Hawkins.

Which, we should probably talk about him a bit.

This is his final season wearing orange in Champaign and he’s carved out a pretty good career for himself in the process. He’s a legitimately good defender whose size and length allows him to guard most guys 1-5. But Zach Edey is a far cry from most guys.

He’s also become notorious for his online persona. Styling himself as a troll, he’s tweeted videos of Mark Hamill’s Joker (from The Animated Series) laughing, with a notable one after Purdue lost to Nebraska.

Another in a long line of Big Ten villains. Now he has a chance to back up all of that talk on the court.

Purdue has such a good conference record because the Boilermakers have made winning plays when it matters most and done so more often than not. It usually takes an out-of-this-world performance to challenge them.

It’ll come down to energy for Illinois. The Illini can score in bunches, but the defense has held up about as well as wet cardboard lately. If they can seize momentum early and take a lead, it could help them power through to finish the job in 40 minutes. But no Purdue lead should feel all that safe either, given Illinois’ scoring ability.

I’ll lean toward the Boilermakers’ defense winning out here.

Pick: Purdue