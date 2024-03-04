The Big Ten had plenty of action again this week, highlighted by a few matchups with serious Big Ten title implications over the weekend. Fans also got to enjoy a handful of teams trying to earn their bids to the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

So, let’s jump into this week’s Power Rankings.

Big Ten Week 17 Power Rankings

The Boilermakers had another great week of play, winning the team’s only game at home against Michigan State on Saturday. The win clinched a share of the regular season Big Ten title and pushed Purdue to 26-3 overall and 15-3 in Big Ten play. It was the team’s third straight win. Purdue is 12-1 over its last 13 games.

There’s still plenty ahead for Purdue this season, but it seems like a good time to reflect a bit on the last few years. The Boilers are on an incredible run. The program will stretch its NCAA Tournament run to nine straight seasons this month, which includes four Sweet 16s, an Elite Eight, four Big Ten regular season titles, and a Big Ten Tournament title. It’s a run most programs only dream of experiencing. These are the good ole’ days and Boilermaker fans should be enjoying every second of them.

Purdue will hope to put the final touches on its Big Ten title run this week with two big wins. The team gets Illinois on the road on Tuesday and Wisconsin at home on Sunday. Both games figure to be pretty difficult. However, even one win clinches an outright conference title.

Illinois had a tremendous week of play, holding off a feisty Minnesota squad at home on Wednesday and beating Wisconsin on the road on Saturday. The win over the Badgers was easily the team’s best road win of the season. The sweep left Illinois sitting at 22-7 overall and 13-5 in Big Ten play.

As noted above with Purdue, Illinois remains alive for the Big Ten title. However, it’s only by the narrowest of margins. It’s going to take a perfect week to grab a piece of the crown, which includes two wins for Illinois and two losses for Purdue. It’s not a likely scenario, but it’s certainly possible. The pressure will be on both sides.

The team will return to action this week with Purdue at home on Tuesday and Iowa on the road on Sunday. As hinted above, Illinois needs another sweep to grab a share of this year’s Big Ten title.

The Huskers had mixed results this week, falling on the road to Ohio State on Thursday but beating Rutgers at home on Sunday. The split left Nebraska sitting at 21-9 overall and 11-8 in Big Ten play. The team has won five of its last six games.

At this point, it’s a pretty safe bet that Nebraska will find itself in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday. TRank gives the team a 77.4 percent chance of making the cut and that feels relatively low given Nebraska’s profile. The Huskers have simply accomplished too much to think otherwise.

The only “danger” Husker fans will face over the coming days is the team’s forthcoming slate. Nebraska gets Michigan on the road on Sunday. It’s a game Nebraska should win comfortably, but a loss would be a massive resume blow. It’s a double-edged sword and the likely reason Nebraska isn’t a “lock” for the Big Dance yet.

The Hawkeyes were another team that had a great week, sweeping the team’s games against Penn State at home on Tuesday and Northwestern on the road on Saturday. The wins pushed Iowa to 18-12 overall and 10-9 in Big Ten play. Iowa has now won four of its last five games and five of its last seven.

At this point, Iowa is the epitome of a bubble team. The Hawkeyes have a decent resume, decent analytics, and a path to the NCAA Tournament. However, the team’s right on the razor’s edge. It’s all going to come down to the next two games. Iowa will get Illinois at home on Sunday and at least one game in the Big Ten Tournament. It’s probably going to take two wins to feel any confidence here. However, that’s not an impossible mark with the Illinois game coming at home and what should be a winnable Big Ten Tourney game. The pressure will be on.

The Wildcats split the team’s games this week, beating Maryland on the road on Wednesday but falling at home to Iowa on Saturday. The loss to the Hawkeyes left the team sitting at 20-9 overall and 11-7 in Big Ten play.

Despite the split, Northwestern remains in great shape for this year’s NCAA Tournament. The team hit the crucial 20-win mark last week and has done enough that even a loss or two won’t hurt its resume that much. And that’s good news with two challenging games approaching. Northwestern gets Michigan State on the road on Wednesday and Minnesota at home on Saturday. KenPom expects a split.

The Spartans had another rough week, losing the team’s only game on the road against Purdue on Saturday night. While the loss wasn’t anything terrible by itself—there’s nothing to be ashamed about losing on the road against the No. 2 team—it extended Michigan State’s losing streak to three straight games and dropped the team to 17-12 overall and 9-9 in Big Ten play. The Spartans are just 3-4 over the team’s last seven games.

As of now, Michigan State remains in good position to make the NCAA Tournament, even with the recent losses. However, a doomsday scenario remains on the table because of the team’s remaining slate. While Michigan State’s final two regular season games (vs Northwestern and at Indiana) look winnable, losses would deliver significant resume blows. The same goes for the Big Ten Tournament, where there’s a scenario where Michigan State faces a “no win” situation against a really low seed like Maryland or Michigan. If the Spartans lose all three games, missing the Big Dance is possible.

The good news for Spartan fans is that it’s incredibly unlikely the team drops all three, particularly with Tom Izzo’s history in March. Michigan State will return to action on Wednesday at home against Northwestern. It will then close out the regular season on the road against Indiana.

The Gophers split the team’s games last week, falling on the road to Illinois on Wednesday, but rebounding with a win over Penn State at home on Saturday. The mixed results left Minnesota sitting at 18-11 overall and 9-9 in Big Ten play.

While losing on the road to Illinois isn’t a terrible result (at least in a vacuum), it was for the Gophers. Minnesota already faced an uphill battle to earn a postseason bid and it got significantly tougher with last week’s loss. The team now almost certainly needs at least three wins to have any hope of making the Big Dance. And with just two regular season games remaining, that’s not a great sign.

Minnesota will close out the regular season with Indiana at home on Wednesday and Northwestern on the road on Saturday. KenPom expects a split, but the Gophers really need a sweep to feel even remotely decent about things.

The Buckeyes grabbed two solid wins this week, beating Nebraska at home on Thursday and arch-rival Michigan by double-digits on Sunday. It was the most lopsided game between the rivals in nearly two decades. The wins pushed Ohio State to 18-12 overall and 8-11 in Big Ten play.

Despite Ohio State’s rough February, its recent resurgence has the team back in serious NCAA bubble discussion. TRank gives the Buckeyes a 12.9 percent chance of making the field, but much of that is built on the team’s full resume, rather than how well it’s been playing over the last few weeks. That’s an important distinction because it implies Ohio State might be closer to a 50/50 proposition to make the cut if you only separate for the last few weeks. That has to get fans excited about what’s ahead.

Of course, those chances will hinge on Ohio State’s next two games. The team only has one regular season game remaining, which will come on the road against Rutgers on Sunday. The Buckeyes need a win to keep their NCAA hopes alive.

The Nittany Lions lost both the team’s games last week, falling on the road to Iowa on Tuesday and on the road against Minnesota on Saturday. Both games were pretty competitive, with Penn State falling just short. The losses left the team sitting at 14-16 overall and 8-11 in Big Ten play.

Penn State only gets one game this week, which will come at home against Maryland on Sunday. KenPom projects it as a toss up. Nittany Lion fans will hope for a big win to build some momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers had another rough week, dropping both of the team’s games. Wisconsin fell on the road against Indiana on Tuesday and at home against Illinois on Saturday. The losses dropped Wisconsin to 18-11 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten play.

It’s hard to feel great about anything in Madison right now. The team has lost two straight, three of its last four games, and is just 2-7 over its last nine games. Even if it hasn’t all been bad, Wisconsin’s only has one win of significance (vs Michigan State) since early January. That’s not an encouraging sign for a squad preparing for the Big Ten Tournament.

Wisconsin will get two chances to get back on track this week. The team will face Rutgers at home on Thursday and Purdue on the road on Sunday. It’s hard to say whether the Badgers can recapture the magic from earlier this season.

The Hoosiers swept the team’s games last week, beating Wisconsin at home on Tuesday and Maryland on the road on Sunday. The two games were close, but Indiana found a way to come out on top. The team now sits at 16-13 overall and 8-10 in Big Ten play.

Indiana will hope to put a positive finish on the regular season with Minnesota on the road on Wednesday and Michigan State at home on Sunday. The Hoosiers are underdogs in both games, but should have a fighting chance.

The Terps had a horrible week, dropping both of the team’s games. Maryland opened with a loss to Northwestern on Wednesday and followed it with a loss to Indiana on Sunday. Both games came at home and dropped the team to 15-15 overall and 7-12 in Big Ten play.

Maryland will close out the regular season this week on the road against Penn State on Sunday. The Terps really need a win or risk ending the season below .500 for just the second time in the KenPom era.

The Scarlet Knights had an underwhelming week. The team opened with a win over Michigan at home on Thursday, but followed it with a crushing loss to Nebraska on the road on Sunday evening. The loss left Rutgers sitting at 15-14 overall and 7-11 in Big Ten play.

While Rutgers’ resurgence in early February turned a lot of heads, that momentum was wiped away over the last three weeks. The team is just 1-4 over its last five games with the only win coming against last place Michigan. Any hope of the NCAA Tournament is now gone. There’s a faint route to the NIT, but most focus should be shifting to next season.

Rutgers will close out the regular season with Wisconsin on the road on Thursday and Ohio State at home on Sunday. KenPom expects a split.

The Wolverines had another horrendous week, getting blown out on the road against Rutgers on Thursday and on the road against arch-rival Ohio State on Sunday. The losses dropped Michigan to 8-22 overall and 3-16 in Big Ten play. The program has now lost seven straight dating back to the upset over Wisconsin in early February.

Michigan will close out the regular season with Nebraska at home on Sunday. The Wolverines are significant underdogs. It remains uncertain whether the program will move on from head coach Juwan Howard after the season.