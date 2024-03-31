The 2024 NCAA Tournament continued on Saturday and Illinois was fortunate enough to have a spot in the Elite Eight. The team faced off against UConn for a shot at the Final Four.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 1 Connecticut Huskies 77, No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini 52

For the first time in nearly two months, Illinois entered a game as a serious underdog. Despite knocking off Iowa State on Thursday, Brad Underwood and company faced a serious challenge on Saturday in UConn. The Huskies entered as the top seed in the Tournament and had yet to play a competitive game in the NCAAs. It would take a colossal effort for Illinois to pull off the upset.

Early on, those hopes seemed well placed. Illinois was playing UConn competitively and things were pretty tight at half. However, that’s when the wheels came off. Illinois got absolutely crushed in the opening minutes of the second half, allowing a 30-0 run around halftime. There was no overcoming that deficit, as Illinois went on to lose 77-52. It was easily the team’s worst loss of the season and came in its biggest game.

The loss means Illinois ends its season at 29-9 overall. By any objective measure, it was a successful campaign for the program. Illinois finished the regular season at 23-8 overall, won the Big Ten Tournament, and returned to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005. The team’s 29 single-season wins also was the third-most in program history, only narrow trailing the 1988-’89 squad and behind the 2004-’05 group that went to the title game.

Unfortunately, even if Illinois achieved a lot of great things this season, Underwood and his staff are still going to have to live with some criticism about the program’s postseason performances. Making the Elite Eight is a serious accomplishment that deserves praise. However, expect critics to simply move the goal posts this offseason and start referencing Underwood’s inability to make a Final Four to date. We’ve seen it weigh on other coaches and it could be something that stings in years to come, especially given the deficit in Illinois’ loss to UConn.

Perhaps the one asterisk on Illinois’ loss is the potential of UConn. The Huskies haven’t just been impressive this March — they’ve been utterly dominant. If UConn maintains its current pace, it could very well post the most impressive NCAA run in several decades. If that holds up, it will be hard to rip on Illinois too much. After all, how realistic is it to expect Illinois to knock off a team that good? We’ll have to wait and see how things shake out for the Huskies.