March Madness Elite Eight Preview: Purdue vs. Tennessee

In today’s first game the Purdue Boilermakers will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Detroit to determine who will move on to the Final Four. After Illinois fell apart in the second half against UConn the Boilermakers are now the lone remaining Big Ten school in the NCAA Tournament. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

#2 Tennessee Volunteers vs #1 Purdue Boilermakers

Time/TV: 2:20 PM ET CBS

2:20 PM ET CBS Line: Purdue -3.5

Purdue and Tennessee are set to meet for a second time this season after the two teams faced off in the Maui Invitational back in November. In that game the Boilermakers won 71-67 in a game where both teams shot poorly. Rick Barnes took to his presser ahead of today’s game calling for less fouls, conveniently ignoring the reality that his team simply committed a ton of fouls in their first meeting, and even more conveniently ignoring that Purdue’s inability to shoot free throws that game was what kept the Vols in contention. As much as fans like to complain about Purdue and free throws, the Boilermakers have one of the most efficient offenses in the nation and being able to run it instead of going to the line typically wields better results in the long run.

In their first meeting Purdue shot 4 of 15 from three before eventually working their way to being one of the best three point shooting teams in the country. Mason Gillis, Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer have all been hitting shots from range and if they can continue to do so it will bode well for the Boilermakers. Point guard Braden Smith has also been rolling, coming in today off of a 14 point, 15 assist and 8 rebound performance.

Zach Edey continues to eat inside and should once again continue to get the job done. The Gonzaga game was an interesting performance from the team as a whole because they clearly disproved the “they need free throws to win games” narrative in a game they won easily while shooting a total of 10 free throws. The Boilers hit 45% of their threes and if they can continue to hit from range while limiting turnovers it’s going to be a difficult task for Tennessee to land the upset today.

Purdue’s defense slowed down Gonzaga just enough to win by double figures and the Bulldogs had the fifth most efficient offense in the nation, 23 spots ahead of the Vols. Tennessee does have a better defense so today could turn a bit more into a defensive slugfest. Creighton showed teams can score on Tennessee and Purdue should be a bit better positioned here if their backcourt continues at the same level. Jonas Aidoo is going to need to stay out of foul trouble, something the big had issues with the last time these two teams played.

There was a lot of chatter about how Tennessee had the better backcourt, led by standout guard Dalton Knecht, heading into the first outing between these teams. It’s a talking point that makes sense a bit on paper and dealing with some of the athleticism issues, yet time and time again whenever that narrative rears it’s head Purdue finds it’s guards outplaying whoever they’re squaring off against. If Knecht doesn’t go nuclear that could very well play out once again.

As long as the backcourt doesn’t fall apart today the Boilermakers should be positioned to get to Matt Painter’s first Final Four. The game taking place in Detroit should also prove a favorable draw with it being a short trip from West Lafayette. It should be closer than Purdue’s first three games but they should find a way to get it done.

Pick: Purdue