March Madness Elite Eight Preview: Illinois vs. UConn

Two Big Ten teams have made it to the Elite Eight, each seeking to end the conference’s decades-long title drought.

Both will have tough tests, with Illinois taking on 1-seed UConn and Purdue facing a rematch with Tennessee.

Let’s talk about that latter matchup.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Time/Date: Saturday, March 30 at 6:09 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden, Boston

TV: TBS

KenPom Spread: Huskies by 6

The best coaches in every sport know how to adapt and make changes when the moment calls for it. When Brad Underwood got advice from newfound friend and title-winning coach Jay Wright, he took it in stride.

Gone are the days of the Kofi Cockburn-centric offense for the Illini. In are wings and plenty of guard play to put points on the scoreboard. That’s something nobody does better than Illinois, which boasts KenPom’s most efficient offense nationally.

They don’t look like a usual Big Ten team, but did well enough in conference play to secure a 3-seed after earning the league’s auto-bid in tournament play. After tearing through Morehead State, Duquesne and Iowa State to reach the second weekend for the first time in over ten years, they’re hungry for more.

But they’re facing a juggernaut in Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies, who are looking to defend last season’s run to the national title.

They’re efficient on both sides of the floor, offense and defense. The Huskies have enough firepower to match the Illini blow-for-blow and a defense anchored by star homegrown big man Donovan Clingan.

Hurley is one of the best x’s and o’s coaches in the business, lauded by his peers and analysts alike. They too have blown right through this tournament, just like last year. Rest assured, the Huskies will be ready for whatever gets thrown their way.

And one thing they have that Illinois doesn’t? A high-caliber defense to match. The Illini are hovering just inside the top-100 of defensive efficiency while the Huskies are No. 6. Illinois is going to need Coleman Hawkins to show up in a big way against Clingan to stand a chance at victory here.

Pick: UConn