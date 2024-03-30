Earlier this week, the Penn State Nittany Lions got some exciting news as the program learned Xavier transfer Kachi Nzeh would be committing to the program. This marks a major addition for Mike Rhoades as he hopes to build on what is generally regarded as a successful first season with the program.

Nzeh is an interesting prospect. He only played one year at Xavier, but has decent size at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds and was rated as a top 150 player coming out of high school. 247Sports had him just outside the top 100 in the transfer class and he was among the top 15 at the center position.

During last season, Nzeh only averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, but he finished with a 106.7 offensive rating and a respectable enough offensive rebounding rate of 10.4 percent in limited action. The fact he even played 13 percent of minutes for a Xavier squad that went to the NIT is pretty encouraging. Many of his games with the most minutes came in late February and March as well, suggesting he was improving.

At this point, it’s hard to tell how Nzeh will fit in at Penn State. Qudus Wahab and Puff Johnson ate up most of Penn State’s minutes upfront last season, but both had “senior” eligibility this spring, so fans will likely see a shake up there. We’ve also only just entered “transfer season”, so expect more pieces to move in and out as well. However, an early guess suggests Nzeh will get a shot at some major minutes at the four next year. Zach Hicks should be a factor as well.

All told, there’s no telling how Nzeh will perform in State College, but Rhoades and fans have to be excited about his potential next season.