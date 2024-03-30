The 2024 NCAA Tournament continued on Friday and Purdue was fortunate enough to have a spot in the Sweet 16. The team faced off against Gonzaga.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers 80, No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs 68

It’s been a long time coming to this day. After months of waiting and nearly 40 games, Boilermaker fans finally got to watch their team back on the big stage and facing off against someone in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue entered as a solid favorite against a red hot Gonzaga squad. Nobody was quite sure what to expect out of a Boilermaker squad that has struggled with letdowns in recent years.

Early on, fans were probably a bit uncomfortable. Gonzaga was keeping it close and the Bulldogs were tearing it up offensively. However, Zach Edey and Braden Smith found their footing as the game approached halftime and Purdue never looked back en route to an 80-68 win. Edey finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Smith had 14 points and an incredible 15 assists.

Purdue improved to 32-14 overall after knocking off Gonzaga. The Boilermakers will now move into the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018 and only the second time since 2000. Purdue will now face off against a really talented and solid Tennessee squad. Notably, the two teams first met in November, with the Boilermakers earning a 71-67 win in Hawaii. This one will obviously carry far more significance.

We’ll have to wait and see if Edey and company can deliver on expectations. For the first time in the last few decades, Purdue enters the Elite Eight as a a clear favorite. KenPom gives the Boilermakers a 60 percent chance to win and that might even be low balling it. This is a game Purdue should win. That may be a scary thought for Boilermaker fans who don’t want to jinx their team, but it’s reality for Sunday. If the team doesn’t beat Tennessee, it would be an underachievement.