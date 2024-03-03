There’s a triple header set for today, with a pair of games on CBS and one on BTN. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins

Time/TV: 2:00 PM ET CBS

2:00 PM ET CBS Line: Maryland -8.5

The log jam in the Big Ten extends to the bottom of the conference, with four teams all within a half game of each for the second to last spot in the league. Two of those teams are set to play today with 7-10 Indiana traveling to 7-11 Maryland.

In Maryland’s Senior Day they’ll look to fare better than their last two times at home when they lost to Illinois and Northwestern by 5 and 7 points respectively. Their opponent isn’t as good this time around, but that doesn’t mean much if the Terps can’t find their offensive footing. KenPom ranks Maryland 164th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and if they had any sort of offense this team could have had a much better season, especially paired with a defense that currently is in the top five per KenPom.

Indiana is a mess but they did manage to end a four game skid with a win over Wisconsin. The Hoosiers haven’t won back-to-back games since the end of December when they beat North Alabama and Kennesaw State. There’s way too much talent here to justify finishing at the bottom of the conference and the slide this season has put Mike Woodson’s future in Bloomington in doubt. With Kel’el Ware and Malik Reneau there’s plenty of talent in the frontcourt, but Indiana’s inability to shoot the ball away from the rim has once again proven detrimental.

One positive here is with Maryland’s offense being a mess the Hoosiers won’t need to hit as many jumpers in what is likely set to be a low scoring affair. They won the first game with Maryland on a night where the two teams combined to shoot 5 of 25 from three. As long as Ware and Reneau keep up their recent success Indiana should be more than capable to land an upset here, especially if they can slow down Jahmir Young. Look for Indiana to find a way to get it done.

Pick: Indiana

Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes

Time/TV: 4:00 PM ET CBS

4:00 PM ET CBS Line: Ohio State -11.5

At one point I’m sure CBS thought this doubleheader was going to be a much better slate of games then what we ended up with. In the second game we get a not particularly great Ohio State led by an interim head coach hosting their trainwreck of a rival on Senior Day.

Since Jake Diebler took over Ohio State has gone 3-1, with wins over Purdue, Michigan State and Nebraska. In comparison Michigan is on a six game losing streak and has gone 1-11 over their past 12 since a win against Ohio State at home almost two months ago. A thin rotation became thinner when Olivier Nkamhoua got injured and the Dug McDaniel suspension caused rotation problems with the guard missing time on the road until their recent 30 point loss at Rutgers. As the season has rolled on Michigan’s offense has fell off and the defense has been laughably bad, as seen when they gave up 82 points to Rutgers earlier this week.

Both of these teams have been awful on the road, going a combined 3-16. With today’s game set to tip in Columbus it’s hard to see Michigan finally piecing things together here. This being a rivalry does throw a wrinkle into today, and it should be closer than the Rutgers game, but it’s hard to pick Michigan here.

Pick: Ohio State

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time/TV: 6:30 PM ET BTN

6:30 PM ET BTN Line: Nebraska -8.5

In the third game tonight Nebraska looks to pick up a much needed win on Senior Night. Nebraska enters the day tied for the final double bye in the Big Ten Tournament with Wisconsin and a win would give them a half game lead heading into their last game. With Wisconsin still having to face Purdue and the Cornhuskers last game coming at Michigan, a win tonight could help them lock up one of the final double bye spots.

Their opponent is a Rutgers team that ended a three game skid with a 30 point win over an awful Michigan program. It was one of the best Rutgers offensive performances but now they have to go on the road and face a Nebraska team that is considerably better when they’re at home (17-1). The Cornhuskers are a relatively balanced offense that can go hot or cold from three a little more than Fred Hoiberg would probably like. As long as they can get Keisei Tominaga going from three they should be fine, especially against a Rutgers team that is 3-7 on the road.

Pick: Nebraska