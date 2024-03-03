The Big Ten had a loaded Saturday slate, highlighted by two marquee games with serious Big Ten title implications. Two other games also had NCAA Tournament significance.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini 91, Wisconsin Badgers 83

A few weeks ago, this looked like the game that could very well decide this year’s Big Ten title. Both teams were rolling and near the top of the Big Ten standings. However, a collapse from Wisconsin knocked the Badgers out of the race. Still, Illinois entered Saturday alive for the conference title. Add in a great crowd in Madison and it figured to be quite a game.

The Badgers took control early on, but Illinois battled back by halftime. The teams exchanged blows from there, with Illinois gradually pulling ahead down the stretch. Both teams scored at will, finishing at 1.3 and 1.19 points per possession, respectfully. Marcus Domask led the way for Illinois with 31 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Terrence Shannon also had 23 points.

Illinois improved to 22-7 overall and 13-5 in Big Ten play with the win. The team remains alive for a share of the Big Ten title after Saturday’s results. However, it’s only by the narrowest of margins. Any unfavorable result from here on out will clinch an outright title for Purdue. Still, that’s not a terrible spot to be in entering the final week of the regular season.

On the other side, Wisconsin dropped to 18-11 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten play with the loss. The game continued an absolutely horrendous last month for the Badgers. The team has lost two straight and is just 2-7 over its last nine games. That stretch also includes losses to struggling Indiana and Michigan squads and two home losses. Fans went from hoping for an outright Big Ten title to hoping the team can make the field. It hasn’t been pretty.

Illinois will return to action on Tuesday at home against Purdue. It’s easily one of the biggest games of the season to date for the league. The Badgers will get Rutgers at home on Thursday.

The Rest:

-Iowa Hawkeyes 87, Northwestern Wildcats 80

The offenses were hot in this one, as both teams finished at 1.27 points per possession or above. It wasn’t anything shocking to see in a game featuring Iowa, but it defined the game. The Hawkeyes eventually did enough to secure an eight-point win. Payton Sandfort led the way with 23 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Tony Perkins had 10 points and 14 assists.

Iowa improved to 18-12 overall and 10-9 in Big Ten play with the win while Northwestern fell to 20-9 overall and 11-7 in Big Ten play with the loss. The win put the Hawkeyes firmly on the NCAA bubble heading into the final week of the regular season. The team likely needs at least two more wins to feel decent about things. We’ll see if Iowa can get the job done against Illinois at home on March 10th. Northwestern will try and bounce back against Michigan State on the road on Wednesday.

-Minnesota Golden Gophers 75, Penn State Nittany Lions 70

This one swung back and forth repeatedly, but the Gophers eventually grabbed a narrow 75-70 win thanks to 18 points and eight assists from Elijah Hawkins. Cam Christie also had 19 points and two assists.

Minnesota improved to 18-11 overall and 9-9 in Big Ten play with the win while Penn State fell to 14-16 overall and 8-11 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Gophers remain alive for the NCAA Tournament, but only barely. It will take a near perfect finish for the team to make the cut. That effort will begin with Indiana at home on Wednesday. Penn State will try and bounce back against Maryland at home on March 10th.

-No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers 80, Michigan State Spartans 74

This had all the makings of an epic matchup and the game largely delivered. The Boilermakers had the edge for most of the game, but could never pull away enough to remove the drama. Zach Edey led the way with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Purdue eventually won with a few narrow breaks in the closing minutes, including a controversial call involving Edey down low.

Purdue improved to 26-3 overall and 15-3 in Big Ten play with the win. The Boilermakers also clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title with the win. Any win from here on out or Illinois loss will clinch it outright. It’s an incredible accomplishment and continues what’s been an impressive run over the last few years for the program.

The Boilers will return to action on Tuesday on the road against Illinois. It’s expected to be an incredible environment. The Spartans will try and bounce back against Northwestern at home on Wednesday.