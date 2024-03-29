The 2024 NCAA Tournament continued on Thursday and Illinois was fortunate enough to have a spot in the Sweet 16. The team faced off against Iowa State.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini 72, No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones 69

This projected as one of the more fascinating matchups of the Tournament. Illinois entered with the nation’s best offense and Iowa State entered with the nation’s best defense. The question was about what would give and how the teams would perform on the other end of the court, with their “weaker” units. Of course, Illinois fans were tuned in to see how their team would finally perform after waiting more than a decade for the second week.

Fortunately for those fans, the team delivered.

Illinois not only hit the ground running, but jumped out to a solid lead and never really looked back. While Iowa State had moments in the opening minutes of the second half, they were never enough to put the team in position to win. Terrence Shannon impressed throughout the game, finishing with 29 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Coleman Hawkins also had 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Illinois eventually grabbed a 72-69 win.

The win pushed Illinois to 29-8 overall and into the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005 and only the second time since 2001. It’s an accomplishment that deserves praise. It’s been a long time coming for Illinois fans and head coach Brad Underwood and they celebrated accordingly:

Special wins call for special celebrations! STILL DANCING!!!! pic.twitter.com/GCQE6YyMMQ — Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) March 24, 2024

Unfortunately, the win guarantees nothing, as Illinois now moves into an Elite Eight matchup against top seeded UConn. The Huskies enter the game at 34-3 overall and hold the nation’s longest active win streak at 10 games. More notably, UConn’s three NCAA Tournament wins have come by an average margin of nearly 30 points. It’s been an incredible run and Illinois is going to be the team that tries to slow it down. It should be an epic battle.