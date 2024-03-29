March Madness Sweet Sixteen Preview: Purdue vs. Gonzaga

The NCAA Tournament continues tonight with the second day of the Sweet 16. In the first slate of games Purdue is set to face Gonzaga in a rematch to see who will advance to the Elite 8. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

#5 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs #1 Purdue Boilermakers

Time/TV: 7:39 PM ET TBS/truTV

7:39 PM ET TBS/truTV Line: Purdue -5.5

In the second game to tip tonight the Boilermakers will square off against Gonzaga for the second time this season. When these two teams played in Maui the Boilermakers won 73-63 while holding a Gonzaga team that ranks in the top ten offensively to 37.7% shooting and 6 of 32 from three. They’ll look to replicate that defensive performance and try to return to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2019.

Zach Edey has been rolling as usual so far this NCAA Tournament and the last time these two teams played the star center had 25 points and 14 rebounds. That performance should be well within reach tonight, especially against a Bulldogs squad with no players in their rotation measuring taller than 6’10”.

It should be noted when Purdue beat Gonzaga earlier this season it came off of a performance that wasn’t particularly great outside of Edey and Braden Smith, who recorded 13 points, 6 assists, 5 steals and 4 rebounds. The Boilermakers shot only 4 of 17 from three, were turnover prone and only got the free throw line 16 times. In a game where they played below average in almost all aspects they still found a way to win by double figures, mainly due to a strong defensive outing.

With Purdue likely to control inside it will shift a lot of the focus to the backcourt. In the win against Kansas Gonzaga’s starting trio of forwards shot 21 of 28 from the field, including 18 of 24 from inside the arc. With Edey inside that will shift to the backcourt, likely changing Gonzaga’s entire offensive approach from their impressive 21 point win over Kansas. Gonzaga shot 35% from three this season and will likely need to have a better shooting performance than their season average if they want to get past Purdue.

The wildcard here is if Purdue’s backcourt struggles from three and starts turning the ball over. It hasn’t consistently happened, but it flares up enough that it’s Purdue’s biggest weakness. As long as the Boilermakers can get Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones going, paired with Edey and Smith, it’s hard to see Gonzaga knocking off the Boilermakers tonight.

Look for Purdue to establish Edey inside often and early and try to get the Gonzaga frontcourt in foul trouble. As long as Purdue’s guards don’t go ice cold Purdue should matchup favorably enough to move on.

Pick: Purdue