March Madness Sweet Sixteen Preview: Illinois vs. Iowa State

No. 1 offense.

No. 1 defense.

We could be in for an interesting one in the Sweet Sixteen when Illinois takes on Iowa State in the late window. It’s a complete clash of styles as the offensive juggernaut Illini meet the defense-oriented cyclones.

It’s the first trip to the second weekend for Brad Underwood and the Illini’s first in over a decade. T.J. Otzelberger is making his second trip to the tournament’s second weekend after leading the Cyclones there in 2022.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game time/date: Thursday, March 18, at 10:09 p.m.

Thursday, March 18, at 10:09 p.m. TV Channel: TBS/TruTV

TBS/TruTV Location: TD Garden. Boston, Massachusetts.

TD Garden. Boston, Massachusetts. KenPom Spread: Cyclones by 1

Illinois jumped to the No. 1 offense in KenPom’s efficiency metrics after steamrolling Morehead State and Duquesne in the first two rounds of tournament play.

Brad Underwood made some tweaks to his offense mid-season on advice from new friend Jay Wright that really got things going in Champaign. He’s employing the same guard post-up style that frustrated him last year against Penn State and Jalen Pickett.

For the Illini, that guy is Marcus Domask. It’s not dissimilar from some of the things Wright used to run at Villanova en route to two national championships. There’s less ball movement than there used to be under Underwood, but the efficiency is through the roof regardless.

When firing on all cylinders, the Illini can’t be stopped. It’s the 92nd most efficient defense that’ll ultimately have to show up.

As for Iowa State? The Cyclones are the nation’s most efficient defensive team, forcing turnovers and ill-advised attempts from long range. It’s gonna be a tough nut to crack up in Boston.