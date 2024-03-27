Michigan Hires Dusty May

The Michigan Wolverines made major news over the weekend as the program made its move and hired its replacement for the recently departed Juwan Howard. The program opted to hire Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May to replace Howard. This will be May’s first opportunity as a head coach on the high-major level.

May arrives after a rough few years for Michigan basketball. While things started well under Howard’s leadership, the program regressed in each of the last three seasons, culminating in two years without an NCAA Tournament appearance and a horrid 8-24 record last season. Fans watched one of the more successful programs of the 2010s fade from the top 10 into irrelevance and a rough 128th rating on KenPom this year.

Resurrecting the program from those depths won’t be easy, but May arrives in Ann Arbor with an encouraging resume. He spent six years at Florida Atlantic, where he took the Owls from the bottom of college basketball to a Final Four appearance in 2023 and an NCAA Tournament trip this March. He posted a 126-69 (.646) overall record and 61-38 (.616) mark in conference play. He also had prior stints as an assistant coach at programs including Florida, Louisiana Tech, and UAB. May also served as a student manager for Bob Knight at Indiana. He graduated from Indiana in 2000.

May also has another potential advantage for his tenure with the Wolverines thanks to the transfer portal. Expect May to not only look for key pieces to add to Michigan’s roster elsewhere, but also from his Florida Atlantic roster. He has multiple starters that could transfer and play immediately in Ann Arbor. If so, that could dramatically reduce the time needed to get things back to relevancy for the Wolverines.

There’s little doubt Michigan fans are excited for this pickup. May was arguably the best available coaching candidate this cycle and there are plenty of reasons to think he finds success with the Wolverines.