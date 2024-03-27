The 2024 National Invitational Tournament (“NIT”) continued on Tuesday. Ohio State hosted Georgia for a shot to go to the NIT Final Four.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs 79, No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 77

The Buckeyes entered this one as solid favorites, but the team could never really find its rhythm defensively. Noah Thomasson went off for 21 points for Georgia and two other Bulldogs scored double-digits as well. Ohio State got 22 points from Jamison Battle, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Georgia’s efficiency, as the Bulldogs grabbed a 79-77 win. Interestingly, Russel Tchewa was out with sickness, yet Georgia still got the job done.

The loss means Ohio State will wrap up its season at 22-14 overall. It was a bizarre campaign that really hasn’t been duplicated by any other Big Ten team in recent years. The Buckeyes entered the season with middling expectations and actually matched those projections, but did it in an unusual manner. Ohio State started the year at 12-2 overall, only to fall on its face, lose 10 of its next 13 games, and fire head coach Chris Holtmann midseason. The promotion of assistant Jake Diebler then reignited the team, leading the Buckeyes to great a regular season finish and a trip to the NIT quarterfinals.

Ohio State’s focus will now turn to the offseason and Diebler’s efforts to get the Buckeyes back to national relevance next season. The program has now missed two straight NCAA Tournament and hasn’t made it past the first weekend since 2013, a rough historical run in Columbus.

The good news for Diebler and fans is that Ohio State projects to return most of its roster from this season. The team had a few senior contributors, but Roddy Gayle and Bruce Thornton could both return in the backcourt. Ohio State also welcomed a talented group of freshmen last season that should improve substantially by next fall. If the Buckeyes can add a few pieces in the transfer portal, it shouldn’t be hard to put together a quality lineup.

Perhaps the biggest questions will focus on what Diebler does in the frontcourt. Battle will be gone and Felix Okpara has been underwhelming to date. Will Diebler go out and add a quality big man for the Buckeyes? It’s arguably the biggest issue during Holtmann’s tenure and prevented Ohio State from staying at the top of the Big Ten. It will be interesting to watch over the coming months.