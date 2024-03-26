The 2024 National Invitational Tournament (“NIT”) will continued on Tuesday and will feature the sole remaining Big Ten team in the field. Ohio State will play host to Georgia with a shot of advancing to the semi-finals with a win.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

7:00 PM ET (ESPN/ESPN+) KenPom Spread: Ohio State by 7

It’s been a bizarre year for the Buckeyes. The team entered the season with underwhelming expectations, but outperformed them massively in the first two months of the season. Unfortunately, Ohio State couldn’t keep that momentum going into conference play, as the team collapsed in January and eventually fired head coach Chris Holtmann. The program replaced Holtmann with Jake Diebler and has caught fire. While it wasn’t enough to make the NCAA Tournament, Ohio State enters Tuesday having won 9 of the team’s last 12 games.

Ohio State will now put that on the line against Georgia at home in the quarterfinals of this year’s NIT. The Bulldogs enter the game at 19-16 overall and share a relatively similar profile to the Buckeyes. Georgia had a great start to the season, reaching 12-3 at one point, before losing nearly every game between January 27th and Selection Sunday. However, the fast start was enough to get the Bulldogs to the NIT, where they knocked off Xavier and Wake Forest to get to Tuesday’s matchup.

Georgia is a relatively balanced team. Noah Thomasson leads the team in usage in the backcourt, but the team has four players above 21 percent of shots taken while on the floor. Justin Hill also contributes significantly. Jabri Abdur-Rahim remains out with injury, which has allowed players like freshmen Blue Cain and Dylan James to contribute more.

The key player to watch, however, is Russel Tchewa down low. He’s an absolute beast on the boards and incredibly efficient down low. If Ohio State is going to beat Georgia, it’s going to need a strategy to slow down Tchewa. He’s not an elite scorer, but he’s fantastic on the boards and so efficient that his contributions add up significantly over a game. It’s a big opportunity for Felix Okpara and Zed Key.

In many ways, this should be a clash of styles. Ohio State relies primarily on its offense to get the job done, while Georgia gets by with defense and minimal turnovers. If Okpara and Key prevent Tchewa from cleaning up the glass, this is Ohio State’s game to lose. However, it will be easier said than done.

Pick: Ohio State

***

Picks Record This Season: 75-29