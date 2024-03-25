The 2024 NCAA Tournament continued on Sunday and two Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to be involved in the Round of 32. The league ended up getting mixed results.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers 106, No. 8 Utah State 67

Few (if any) teams have been more roundly criticized than Purdue over the last few years for the program’s missteps in March. Despite incredible success in the regular season, postseason losses to Fairleigh Dickinson, Saint Peter’s, and North Texas in consecutive years will leave a mark. It’s a weight fans and the team have carried into this season.

Fortunately for Boilermaker fans, Purdue overcame those concerns on Sunday, absolutely blasting a pretty solid Utah State squad in the Round of 32. After the 10-minute mark, the game was never really competitive again. Zach Edey finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds and Purdue eventually earned a 106-67 win that was as lopsided as it looked. It was easily one of the more dominant performances of the Tournament to date.

Purdue improved to 31-4 overall and earned a trip to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years and the fifth since 2017. And while Boilermaker fans are hoping for significantly more than a Sweet 16 this season, Sunday’s win ensures this season will be viewed (at least) decently as fans look back. A Sweet 16 is a serious accomplishment.

The Boilers will now get a few days off before facing off against Gonzaga in Detroit on Friday. In an interesting twist, this will actually be the second time Purdue has faced off against the Bulldogs this season. The two teams met in Hawaii in November, with Purdue scoring a 10-point win. A win there and Purdue would be looking at either Tennessee or Creighton. Notably, Purdue also bet the Vols in Hawaii earlier this season. Those wins have to be making Boilermaker fans feel good about the team’s chances this week.

The Rest:

-No. 1 Connecticut Huskies 75, No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats 58

While Wildcat fans had high hopes heading into this week, everyone knew it would be an uphill battle with the team’s draw. Northwestern opened up against a really talented Florida Atlantic squad in the First Round with a likely matchup against top seeded UConn after that. Seeding isn’t everything, but it was going to be a major challenge to make the Sweet 16.

Unfortunately, while Northwestern was able to slip past Florida Atlantic in overtime on Friday, it wasn’t able to do the same against a loaded UConn squad. The Huskies were simply a machine and cruised to a double-digit win over Northwestern. The game was basically over at halftime, as UConn held the Wildcats to just 0.89 points per possession. Boo Buie was held to just nine points and a 63 offensive rating in the loss.

The loss means Northwestern will wrap up its season at 22-12 overall. It was a wildly successful year for the program, as the Wildcats made the NCAA Tournament (and the Round of 32) for just the third time in program history. Northwestern also posted 22 wins for the second straight year, which is a notable feat. It was another great year for Chris Collins and should really start to cement his legacy in Evanston.

It’s relatively unclear how Northwestern’s offseason could unfold. The roster has a lot of underclassmen, but its best players were all on the older side. The overhaul of the backcourt will be significant and it’s unclear who Collins will get there. Expect some transfer portal activity.