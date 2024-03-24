The 2024 NCAA Tournament continued on Saturday and two Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to be involved in the Round of 32. The league ended up getting mixed results.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini 89, No. 11 Duquesne Dukes 63

By now, everyone knows about Illinois’ legendary performance in 2005. The program had one of the more impressive runs in Big Ten history, finishing at 37-2 overall and just narrowly falling short in the national title game. It was an incredible time to be an Illinois fan.

Unfortunately, things haven’t been great since then. The program drifted into irrelevance in the final years of Bruce Weber’s tenure and watched John Groce fail to deliver on expectations after that. And though Brad Underwood arrived and got Illinois back on track, he’s struggled to get the job done in March.

That all changed on Saturday. Illinois not only came out of the gates swinging, but absolutely embarrassed a clearly overmatched Duke squad. Illinois led by double-digits early and the game was over at half. Terrence Shannon led the way with another 30-point performance. Marcus Domask also had 11 points and seven assists.

Illinois improved to 28-8 overall with the win and head coach Brad Underwood had some fun in the locker room:

Special wins call for special celebrations! STILL DANCING!!!! pic.twitter.com/GCQE6YyMMQ — Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) March 24, 2024

It was a well deserved celebration as Illinois earned its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2005 and only its third since 2002. Focus will now turn to Iowa State, who will be the team’s opponent next week. KenPom has Illinois as mild underdogs, but it’s hard to feel down about Illinois’ chances given how the team has been playing.

The Rest:

-No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels 85, No. 9 Michigan State Spartans 69

The Spartans entered this one as underdogs, but were hoping to surprise against what appeared to be a (relatively) vulnerable North Carolina squad. It would take a seismic effort from Michigan State’s backcourt, but a win looked possible.

Early on, Michigan State lived up to those hopes. The Spartans unquestionably dominated the opening 10 minutes and were up 12 with just 8:43 left in the 1st Half. Tyson Walker looked good and Jaden Akins was contributing as well. If the team could simply keep that up until half, it would have a great shot of escaping with a win.

Unfortunately, the wheels fell off after that, as North Carolina led a massive run to take the lead at halftime. The Tar Heels never looked back after that, thanks in large part to 18 points and seven rebounds from Armando Bacot. RJ Davis also had 20 points. North Carolina eventually secured an 85-69 win.

Michigan State fell to 20-15 overall with the loss, as the Spartans wrapped up their season. All told, it was a pretty disappointing campaign for Michigan State. The team entered the fall ranked among the top five and seemed poised to challenge Purdue in the Big Ten and for a top spot in the NCAA Tournament. However, the team just never found its consistency, thanks in large part to an underwhelming frontcourt.

We’ll have to wait and see how the roster shakes out before making any statements about next season, but there will be a lot of pressure on Tom Izzo and his staff to use the transfer portal to address the team’s roster needs. It’s been an area Izzo has expressed reluctance to use, though it’s important to note the program’s best players over the last few years have all come via the portal. Expect more from the portal this summer.