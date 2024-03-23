Sunday 2024 NCAA Tournament Preview: Purdue Set To Face Utah State

The NCAA Tournament continues today with one more round of games to set the field for the Sweet 16 next week. The Big Ten has two teams still alive today, with Purdue facing Utah State and Northwestern set to take on UConn. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

#8 Utah State Aggies vs #1 Purdue Boilermakers

Time/TV: 2:40 PM ET CBS

2:40 PM ET CBS Line: Purdue -11.5

In the opening round Purdue got off to a slightly slow start before rolling in the second half on their way to a 28 point win. The year after Virginia lost to a 16 seed they also had a poor first half in the opening round the following season before moving on to win the national title that April. Purdue will look to continue following that formula.

Utah State has some size with Isaac Johnson, who measures in at seven feet. He only averaged 15.1 minutes per game but is coming off of back to back games where he’s played at least 28 minutes. He’ll need to stay out of foul trouble if he wants to stay on the court, something that could prove problematic today. Utah State has a bit of size but if they get into foul trouble early it could be a long day. Zach Edey is coming off of a 30 point and 21 rebound performance and will likely continue to eat.

Utah State isn’t a particularly great three point shooting team at 33.1%, but they’ve found success inside. That strategy will likely need to be tweaked against a Purdue team that is anchored in the paint by Edey. If the Aggies can’t find their shot from range it might be a difficult task to expect them to land the upset.

The big elephant in the room for Purdue is if they can clean up other areas of their game that occasionally flare up. Purdue shot 13 off 22 from the free throw line, with a rough first half start that included missing the front end on all three one-and-ones. A 9 point lead at the break could have easily been closer to 15 if the Boilermakers could have converted at the line.

Purdue was alright from three, shooting 37.5% on 24 attempts. They were a bit sloppy at times but only ended the game with 10 turnovers. As long as the backcourt doesn’t fall off the deep end the Boilermakers will be well positioned for a win here. There’s been some inconsistency from Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer this season, but with lower usage rates in the opening round both guards hit some big shots down the stretch.

If Purdue plays to their averages that should be enough to move on. Edey continues to draw foul after foul so as long as the backcourt looks steady Purdue has enough talent to take care of business.

Pick: Purdue

#9 Northwestern Wildcats vs #1 UConn Huskies

Time/TV: 7:45 PM ET truTV

7:45 PM ET truTV Line: UConn -14.5

In the opening round Northwestern survived in overtime against Florida Atlantic thanks to some late game heroics by guard Ryan Langborg, who led the team in scoring with 27 points. Chris Collins and company will need Langborg to continue to play at a high level against their toughest test yet.

To say the Wildcats are thin would be an understatement, with the team more or less only playing two backups in the first round. Blake Preston and Blake Smith combined for 28 minutes and added a whopping 3 points. With a thin frontcourt that will put a lot of pressure on Langborg, Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer to effectively do all of the heavy lifting. The Wildcats will be at a decisive disadvantage in the frontcourt against Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan, putting basically all the pressure on their backcourt if they want to land a massive upset.

That should prove problematic as the Huskies have the top ranked KenPom offensive efficiency rating and have an equally talented backcourt, led by Tristen Newton (15.1 PPG) and Cam Spencer (14.5 PPG). UConn also has a top 15 defense.

If the Wildcats want to move on they’re going to need a lights out shooting performance from their trio of starting guards. Even then it might not be enough against one of the most balanced teams in the country.

Pick: UConn