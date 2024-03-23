Saturday 2024 NCAA Tournament Preview: Michigan State vs North Carolina

Four of the six Big Ten teams to receive bids remain in the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin fell to James Madison and Nebraska saw a dream season come to a close in the first round. Two of those who advanced, Michigan State and Illinois, are back in action today.

Let’s talk hoop.

(9) Michigan State Spartans vs. (1) North Carolina Tar Heels

Time/TV: 5:30 p.m. on CBS

5:30 p.m. on CBS KenPom spread: Tar Heels by 3

Tar Heels by 3 Winner to face: Grand Canyon/Alabama

I don’t thin enough has been made of North Carolina this year.

The Tar Heels went to the title game in 2022, missed the tournament entirely as preseason No. 1 and are not only back in March Madness this year, but as a 1-seed. That’s a big bounceback regardless of the program, credit to Hubert Davis.

There’s no other way of putting it than saying these Heels are just... better. They jumped up in KenPom and made the right moves this offseason. The defense is a tad better than the offense, but the latter is still considerable.

But Davis will have his hands full with Tom Izzo.

Michigan State isn’t what many thought it could be this year, but once Izzo gets a team to the dance something special usually seems to happen. A convincing win over Mississippi State in the first round should give them some much needed confidence.

UNC is going to need to figure out how to slow down Tyson Walker. When he goes on a tear this time of year he’s almost impossible to stop.

As for the Spartans, they’ll have their hands full with the likes of RJ Davis and Armando Bacot. I’d give the frontcourt advantage to the Heels, and there’s not a lot of guards you’d rather have than Davis.

Pick: UNC

(3) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. (11) Duquesne Dukes

Time/TV: 8:40 p.m. on TNT

8:40 p.m. on TNT KenPom spread: Illini by 10

Illini by 10 Winner to face: Washington State/Iowa State

I think Illinois has a chance to go really far this year.

They have a favorable bracket and the next round won’t be easy if they advance, but I like their chances today. It’s the second most efficient offense in the country going up against the 29th most efficient defense.

The Illini let up their fair share of points on the other end, but offense has been hard to come by at times for Duquesne. Not to mention that six-game winning streak the Illini are riding into tournament play.

The Dukes dispatched BYU in the first round after a bit of an entertaining game, but just narrowly got here after a run in the A-10 tournament.