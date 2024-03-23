The 2024 NCAA Tournament continued on Friday and four Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to be in action on the opening day. Two of the games were pretty lopsided, but the others were competitive down to the closing minutes.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats 77, No. 8 Florida Atlantic Owls 65 (OT)

After last year’s dramatic run to the Final Four, Florida Atlantic entered this March as one of the darlings of college basketball. Perhaps the only thing standing between the Owls and another round of magic was Northwestern on Friday afternoon.

The Wildcats ended up having different thoughts about Florida Atlantic’s prospects, delivering blow after blow in the game. Florida Atlantic led at half, but Northwestern controlled most of the second half. While the Owls did enough to force overtime, Northwestern cruised to a 77-65 win in the extra session. Ryan Langborg led the way with 27 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Boo Buie also had 22 points.

Northwestern improved to 22-11 overall with the win. The team will now prepare for the Round of 32 against No. 1 seeded UConn on Sunday. The Wildcats will be significant underdogs in that one, but should have a fighting chance. Notably, this is the second straight season Northwestern has won an NCAA Tournament game. It’s a first in program history and potentially could signal things to come for the program in the years ahead.

The Rest:

-No. 12 James Madison Dukes 72, No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers 61

The Badgers easily had one of the more inconsistent performances of anyone in the Big Ten this season, drastically swinging between great and mediocre. It’s the only explanation for how a team has separate runs of 9-1, 2-7, and 4-1 all in the same season. It was just hard to ever get a feel for this Badger squad, even moving into the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately for fans, bad Wisconsin showed up on Friday. The Badgers not only fell short against James Madison, but were never really in a position to win the game. James Madison jumped out to an early double-digit lead and never let up, holding Wisconsin to a dreadful 0.84 points per possession.

The loss means Wisconsin wraps up its season at 22-14 overall. This year was certainly an improvement, but Badger fans have to be getting frustrated with the program’s struggles in March in recent years. Wisconsin hasn’t made the Sweet 16 since 2017 and is just 2-4 in the NCAA Tournament over that time. Add in two other years where the Badgers missed the field altogether and the picture gets even rougher. It might not feel that long ago, but next March will be the 10th anniversary of Frank Kaminsky’s run to the title game in 2015. That will put some pressure on Greg Gard and his staff to get things going next year.

-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers 78, No. 16 Grambling State Tigers 50

If not for last year’s shocking upset in the First Round, this game wouldn’t have had much intrigue. Purdue was a heavy favorite and lived up to that billing, destroying an overmatched Grambling State squad. Zach Edey led the way with 30 points and 21 rebounds. Braden Smith also had 11 points and 10 assists.

Purdue improved to 30-4 overall with the win. The team will now prepare for a feisty Utah State squad on Sunday. KenPom gives the Boilers an 80 percent chance to grab the win. However, Utah State is a top 50 KenPom team. The Aggies are 28-6 overall and have won 9 of the team’s last 11 games dating back to early February. A win in that one would give Purdue its second Sweet 16 in three years and its fifth since 2017.

-No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies 98, No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers 83

The Huskers entered this one as favorites, but got absolutely dominated in this one. Nebraska’s defense got absolutely shredded, allowing 1.32 points per possession. Three different Aggies scored at least 20 points and the second half wasn’t much of a half at all. Brice Williams and Keisei Tominaga played decently offensively, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the putrid defensive effort.

Nebraska fell to 23-11 overall with the loss as the team concluded its season. It was easily the most successful year of Fred Hoiberg’s tenure and has many Husker fans hopeful about the future. Most of the starting lineup could return if they wish. However, that’s difficult to see in today’s world of college basketball. It will likely be an eventful next few months as Hoiberg and his staff work the transfer portal and try to keep the magic from this season going into next fall.