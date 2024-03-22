A mass of elbow and jersey in the paint. Eyes on the ball on defense. Furious effort in the second half to push the lead past the point of a comeback.

That’s Purdue men’s basketball.

The No 1-seed Boilermakers steamrolled over the 16-seed Grambling State Tigers on Friday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They were powered by a second half conversation, an arena full of old gold and black and, of course, Zach Edey.

For almost anyone else, 30 points and 21 rebounds is a once-in-a-career kind of night, but he’s made it the norm, expected even. And it wasn’t easy either.

When Edey took a seat in the locker room after the game, his arms were covered in a few bruises and scratches. It took just a few minutes of gametime for a gash of red to appear on his right arm.

When asked about tonight’s scratches, he smiles.

“This is actually pretty low,” Edey said. “This won’t leave a mark.”

The Tigers swarmed him whenever he got the ball in the low post. None had the size to keep him from the rim, but they had the strength to bump him around and pull him to the floor more than once.

A lot of that ended with him at the charity stripe, where he knocked down eight of his 14 attempts. Of the Boilers 22 free throw tries, 14 belonged to Edey. And the scars show how those were earned.

It wasn’t just Edey though. Star point guard Braden Smith ran Purdue’s offense with almost perfect efficiency, finishing the game with 10 assists and not a single turnover. He took the shots as they came and got the ball where it needed to be.

But his defense was a good as his offense, if not better. His eyes never leave the ball when he’s guarding his man, and he got a steal out of it in the first half.

This was by no means a mistake-free game though. The first half had a few miscues, not the least of which being five Purdue turnovers and a stretch of shots that just didn’t fall. The Tigers capitalized, pulling up from midrange through gaps in the Boilers’ drop coverage.

They trimmed the lead here and there, especially when Edey was on the bench. Purdue never lost the lead Edey got them to open the first half, but the game was never fully under control.

Then halftime happened.

It’s not like Purdue hadn’t been here before. They’ve had to make adjustments at halftime before in close games this season and the memory of 2023 is fresh in everyone’s mind, even if it isn’t brought up.

There were a few adjustments with ball screen defense, head coach Matt Painter said.

“Just doing a better job on the basketball, guarding the ball, corraling it, trying to keep it out of the paint,” he said. “But then if it did get deep, kind of let [Edey] handle it.”

The result? The Boilers putting plenty of pressure on the ball around the arc while letting Edey do his thing in the paint. As soon as a Tiger got the ball he immediately had one of Purdue’s guards or wings in his face.

And if the ball got past them? Edey sent it into the stands. He finished the second half with three blocks, much to the delight of the fans.

It wasn’t just the defense either. Purdue got the offense going with post feeds for Edey, a few buckets for Trey Kaufman-Renn on the block and one monster highlight from Camden Heide.

CAMDEN HEIDE LOOK OUT #Purdue has found their killer instinct.pic.twitter.com/7DkoGQKJUj — Zach Vogt (@ZachVogt30) March 23, 2024

“It’s kind of the same message we’ve had,” Heide said postgame about the halftime conversation. “We know how good we are. And obviously we know how well we can play, we weren’t playing as good as we could. It’s just staying together and staying connected.”

Gainbridge Fieldhouse was effectively another Mackey on Friday. There was a lull as fans made their way in for the second session, with some clustered around the door and filling in the arena as time passed.

There were a few patches of Grambling, Utah State and even Western Kentucky fans, but they were islands in the sea of black. And Purdue gave them all something to cheer about.

And the vibes were good as the Boilers walked off the floor, 28-point win in hand. They joked, congratulated eachother and made some time for the fans. Purdue Pete even ran into Coach Gene Keady as he left the bowl.

Pete was really excited to see Coach Gene Keady pic.twitter.com/ZX4UKbHmKV — L.C. Norton (@ByLCNorton) March 23, 2024

In short, they looked a lot like they have all year. When firing on all cylinders, they’re hard to stop.

“Same as always, we’re confident in ourselves,” Edey said. “We know what type of team we are.”