The 2024 NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday and two Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to be in action on the opening day. Both games ended by double-digits.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 9 Michigan State Spartans 69, No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs 51

After an underwhelming season to date, nobody was quite sure what to expect out of Michigan State in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Tom Izzo’s program has generally been known for overachieving in March, beating higher seeds, and proving the naysayers wrong. However, would he be able to do it this time around?

The game started out promising for the Spartans, as the team jumped out to a double-digit lead. Tyson Walker led the way as the talented guard finished with 19 points and two assists. Jaden Akins also had a big night with 15 points. Mississippi State had a brief run around halftime, but could never make up the initial difference. Michigan State eventually grabbed an impressive 69-51 win as the lower seed.

Michigan State improved to 20-14 overall with the win. The team will now advance to the Round of 32 where it will face off against No. 1 North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 28-7 and enter Saturday’s game with plenty of momentum, having won 9 out of the team’s last 10 games, including a monster road game at Duke to close the regular season.

However, North Carolina might be more vulnerable than its seeding might suggest. The Tar Heels are ranked ninth nationally on KenPom, which is easily the lowest one seed and lower than most of the two seeds as well. Perhaps that will set up Izzo for some magic this weekend. If the Spartans can pull it off, it would easily be one of the program’s biggest wins of the last few years.

The Rest:

-No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini 85, No. 14 Morehead State Eagles 69

Illinois entered as a sizable favorite in this one and performed up to expectations, cruising to a 16-point win. Terrence Shannon led the way with 26 points and four assists. Marcus Domask also had a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Illinois finished with an impressive 1.33 points per possession in the win. The game was essentially over a few minutes into the second half.

The team improved to 27-8 overall with the win and will now advance to the Round of 32 on Saturday to face Duquesne. It’s the program’s third trip to the Second Round over the last four years. An impressive mark of consistency, even if fans wish some of those runs had gone a little further.

The question is now whether Illinois can capitalize on Duquesne’s upset on Thursday. The Dukes knocked off BYU, giving Illinois a far more favorable matchup on Saturday. Instead of facing a BYU team rated 19th on KenPom, Illinois gets the 80th rated squad. That’s a significant break and potentially opens up a route to the Sweet 16. It would be the program’s first trip since 2005.