Big Ten Basketball: NCAA Tournament Friday Preview

The NCAA Tournament continues today with another slate of 16 games. The Big Ten went 2-0 yesterday and will now have their last four teams take the floor today. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

#9 Northwestern vs #8 Florida Atlantic

Time/TV: 12:15 PM ET CBS

12:15 PM ET CBS Line: FAU -3.5

The first Big Ten game could see plenty of scoring as neither Northwestern or Florida Atlantic are great on the defensive side of the ball. FAU stringed together a surprise run last year and is hoping to do the same once again this year, while Northwestern looks to continue building under head coach Chris Collins.

Today’s game will come down to two factors, the first being what goes on at the rim. Vladislav Goldin is a great starting five and Northwestern’s frontcourt is, eh, not particularly great. Goldin only averages 24 minutes per game but if he can stay on he should eat today. The Owls also have a laundry list of guards in the backcourt who can shoot, putting FAU in position to score plenty of points today.

Northwestern has Boo Buie, one of the best guards in the nation. If Buie pops off Northwestern will have a chance. However, Ty Berry being out for the season and a poor frontcourt loom large. Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg will need to play good today and they haven’t done so consistently throughout the season. If Northwestern becomes the Boo Buie show they probably don’t have enough firepower to move on.

Buie should impress today, but the Wildcats don’t have enough depth to keep pace with Florida Atlantic. Look for the Owls to find a way to get it done.

Pick: Florida Atlantic

#9 Texas A&M Aggies vs #8 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time/TV: 6:50 PM ET TNT

6:50 PM ET TNT Line: Nebraska -1.5

Fred Hoiberg’s job turning Nebraska from a cellar dwelling Big Ten program to a surprise NCAA Tournament appearance has been impressive to say the least. Nebraska closed the season on a 7-2 run and has came alive on the offensive side of the ball down the stretch. Keisei Tominaga has been great as of late and Nebraska’s ability to hit from three has made them a legit threat. They do occasionally not piece it together for a complete 40 but there’s still plenty of offensive fireworks on any given night.

Of course that will get put to the test against the Texas A&M Aggies out of the SEC. The SEC has plenty of explosive offenses and the Aggies were one of them. We’ve seen Nebraska occasionally struggle in games where teams can keep it rolling for a complete 40, fully evident in their loss to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. The Aggies aren’t a great three point shooting team but they limit mistakes and clean up on the glass.

Nebraska has looked considerably more beatable away from Lincoln and while this game is on a neutral court, not playing at home kills a major advantage for the Cornhuskers. There should be plenty of scoring but the inexperience looms large for Nebraska. Texas A&M should find a way to get it done.

Pick: Texas A&M

#16 Grambling State Tigers vs #1 Purdue Boilermakers

Time/TV: 7:25 PM ET TBS

7:25 PM ET TBS Line: Purdue -27.5

The only reason this game has any interest whatsoever is the end result of Purdue’s opening round loss last year. If not for their loss to FDU I think everyone would pencil this in as a win and move on. Even after last year’s shocking defeat I feel like outside of a few jokes no one expects Purdue to repeat last year’s performance. At the very least it’s more or less set in stone that Matt Painter will have his team paying attention and not overlooking today’s game.

Grambling isn’t particularly good on the offensive side of the ball and struggles on the glass. They’re not a great three point shooting team and have been turnover prone. Heading into a Purdue squad anchored by Zach Edey and a much better backcourt this time around, the Boilermakers should be fine. As long as the team doesn’t have a disastrous 5 of 26 three point shooting performance they should be able to avoid last years shocking exit in the first round.

Pick: Purdue

#12 James Madison Dukes vs #5 Wisconsin Badgers

Time/TV: 9:40 PM ET CBS

9:40 PM ET CBS Line: Wisconsin -5.5

This is an interesting matchup because James Madison has been great this year at 31-3, but their season opening win against Michigan State was arguably their best win and they weren’t tested much throughout their conference season. The Badgers went from Big Ten frontrunner to freefall to looking relatively decent to close out the season. Wisconsin’s defense isn’t as good as it’s been in the past, but the offense has still been efficient. There’s been some consistency issues with three point shooting and the frontcourt, but AJ Storr has been soaring as of late.

Ultimately what tonight will come down to is can Wisconsin hit from three and will Storr continue to eat. Wisconsin is in position for the dread 12/5 upset, but their offense has seemingly came alive just enough that’s it hard to pick against them even if the Dukes have shown they can hang with upper level competition.

Pick: Wisconsin