Big Ten Basketball: NCAA Tournament Thursday Preview

This is March.

The Big Ten will be represented by six programs this year, with two beginning (or ending) their March Madness runs on Thursday.

It’s tournament staple Michigan State and a high-powered Illinois team opening up play for the league, each eyeing a deep run in the tournament. The Spartans failed to reach their projected peak this year while the Illini finished roughly where expected, winning some hardware in Minneapolis.

Let’s talk hoop.

9-seed Michigan State Spartans vs. 8-seed Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time/TV: 12:15 p.m. on CBS

12:15 p.m. on CBS KenPom Spread: Spartans by 1

Spartans by 1 Winner to face: 1-seed UNC/16-seed Wagner

Guess who’s back.

Despite an overall lackluster resume that’s been compared and contrasted endlessly to that of Indiana, a team firmly outside the field, Michigan State got into the tournament yet again thanks in part to favorable metrics.

This is just kind of what Tom Izzo does. If there’s a team with pieces, even a few, he’s getting them to March. On paper this team should probably be better, but a lack of reliable frontcourt play and so-so consistency from the backcourt means they’re in an 8-9 name.

Michigan State is a defensive unit (it’s Izzo, so duh) but Tyson Walker is capable of going off against any opponent.

Mississippi State is a... defensive team with a so-so offense. Better than most, but not necessarily a high flying unit. These are two teams that operate much in the same way.

Chris Jans has brought a Big Ten-style team to the South. Not my words, Tom Izzo’s. He said the Bulldogs are reminiscent of an old-style Big Ten squad. Plenty of defense with enough offense to put points on the board.

So, all things considered, this one is likely to be a low-scoring affair. The Spartans have to watch out for Josh Hubbard and Tolu Smith on the offensive end. The Bulldogs are excellent at defending the 3-point line, but that’s not where the Spartans get their offense.

It’s also worth pointing out that Mississippi State stumbled into the postseason with a four-game losing streak before the SEC tournament, where it got another win over Tennessee.

I think the Spartans take this one. They’ve dealt with teams like the Bulldogs before this season and nobody has more experience coaching against this kind of basketball than Izzo.

Pick: Michigan State

3-seed Illinois Fighting Illini vs. 14-seed Morehead State Eagles

Time/TV: 3:10 p.m. on TruTV

3:10 p.m. on TruTV KenPom Spread: Illini by 12

Illini by 12 Winner to face: 6-seed BYU/11-seed Duquesne

Illinois locked up the Big Ten’s autobid in Minneapolis with a win over Wisconsin in the league’s championship. Each of the Illini’s three tourney wins came in comeback fashion, so they’re prepared if facing a deficit.

They’re here because of a ridiculously high-powered offense, the second most efficient in the country at that, but with a defense that’s allowed its fair share of points in turn. If shots are falling, great. If there’s an off night? That could spell trouble.

Illinois was firmly the second best team in the league throughout most of the regular season and beat the teams it needed to nearly every time. A postseason run would do wonders in Champaign.

Their opponent? Small school Morehead State, a buy game opponent on multiple Big Ten schedules this past fall. The Eagles won the Ohio Valley and ride a 6-game winning streak into tournament play.

They’re a balanced unit, with an offense and defense hovering around the 123 marks in KenPom. The Illini would do well to keep track of Riley Minix.

This is one they’ll handle... right?