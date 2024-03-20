The 2024 National Invitational Tournament (“NIT”) tipped off on Tuesday. Three Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to be involved. Each game ended by single-digits.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Minnesota Golden Gophers 73, No. 4 Butler Bulldogs 72

The Gophers entered this one as the underdogs, but fought valiantly. While Minnesota repeatedly trailed in the game, Dawson Garcia had a night to remember, finishing with 25 points and leading a frantic comeback effort for the team in the closing minutes. Elijah Hawkins also had an incredible game with 11 points, 15 assists, and six rebounds.

Minnesota eventually eeked out a 73-72 win and improved to 19-14 overall on the season. It was a significant win for the team for a variety of reasons, but this was the epitome of something Minnesota failed to do all season — go on the road and beat someone of worth. The Gophers had lost their previous five road games heading into this one and hadn’t beaten a top 75 opponent away from home all season.

Gopher fans will hope that effort carries forward. On paper, Minnesota figures to be one of the better teams in the Big Ten next season. Ben Johnson still has to navigate transfer portal season, but there’s a lot to like about the projected roster. What’s been missing is a culture of winning. Minnesota simply falls short too often in close games and difficult environments. If this Butler showing can carry over, it would be great news.

Minnesota will now prepare for the winner of Indiana State and SMU over the weekend. The Gophers will likely be underdogs in the game.

The Rest:

-No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes 91, Kansas State Wildcats 82

The Hawkeyes were favored heading into this one and lived up to expectations, scoring a nine-point home win over Kansas State in a game that probably wasn’t as close as its score indicated. Payton Sandfort led the way with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Ben Krikke also had 24 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Iowa improved to 19-14 overall with the win. The Hawkeyes will now prepare for Utah over the weekend. The Utes beat UC Irvine in the opening round of the NIT and will host as the higher seed. Utah enters the game at 20-14 overall and rated 50th on KenPom. It should be a major challenge for the Hawkeyes.

-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 88, Cornell Big Red 83

This was another game where things went according to plan. Ohio State entered a sizable favorite and the team was able to grab a five-point win at home. Cornell made a late game push, but the Buckeyes got the job done. Jamison Battle led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Roddy Gayle also had 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Ohio State improved to 21-13 overall with the win. The Buckeyes will now prepare for Virginia Tech at home over the weekend. KenPom favors Ohio State in the game, though the Hokies have won four of the team’s last five games. It should be a good clash between teams with momentum.