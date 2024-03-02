The Big Ten had two games on Thursday. The early game featured Nebraska on the road against Ohio State. Michigan traveled to face Rutgers later on.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Ohio State Buckeyes 78, Nebraska Cornhuskers 69

This was an interesting one, as both teams entered with momentum and serious NCAA Tournament hopes on the line. Nebraska had won four straight by double-digits and Ohio State was coming off a huge road win over Michigan State. Add in Nebraska’s underwhelming road record and it looked like it could be an interesting matchup.

The game itself was pretty competitive, with Ohio State starting to take control in the opening minutes of the second half. Nebraska’s biggest issue was the team’s inability to stop Jamison Battle, who finished with 32 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Roddy Gayle also had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Buckeyes scored a 78-69 win.

Ohio State improved to 17-12 overall and 7-11 in Big Ten play with the win. The team remains on the wrong side of the bubble, even with the win, but it’s certainly getting a lot closer. TRank now gives the team a 9.2 percent chance to make the cut, which isn’t terrible given where things were a month ago. If Ohio State can close out the regular season with two wins, the team will have a real shot at making the field.

On the other side, Nebraska fell to 20-9 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Huskers remain a safe bet to make the NCAA Tournament, even after Thursday’s defeat. However, it’s probably going to take at least one more win down the stretch for fans to feel completely confident. The good news is the team closes with two winnable games.

The Buckeyes will now prepare for arch-rival Michigan at home on Sunday. The Huskers will prepare for Rutgers at home on Sunday.

The Rest:

-Rutgers Scarlet Knights 82, Michigan Wolverines 52

This was over a few minutes into the first half. Rutgers absolutely blitzed a short-handed Michigan squad and never looked back. Clifford Omoruyi led the way with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Jeremiah Williams also had 19 points. The benches were unloaded in the second half as Rutgers impressed throughout.

Rutgers improved to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in Big Ten play with the win while Michigan fell to 8-21 overall and 3-15 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Scarlet Knights will now prepare for Nebraska on the road on Sunday. Michigan will get Ohio State on the road on Sunday.