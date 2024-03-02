Column: Ohio State is one of the most underrated jobs in the country

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament officially expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Since then, here’s the list of Big Ten programs with more Final Fours than Ohio State:

Michigan State

Michigan

In total, Ohio State has reached the Final Four 10 (11 if you count 1999) times. No other school in the conference has as many or more.

Which is weird, considering there are about three “basketball schools” in the conference. Ohio State is The (literally) football school, but has more men’s basketball accolades Illinois and Purdue. The only thing separating it from Indiana is finishing the job in the Final Four. And Indiana wouldn’t be in that position without a former Buckeye.

The Ohio State job should probably be treated for what it is: one of the best in the country. Not the conference. Country. Why is that? Well...

Ohio State is home to a vast athletic department with just about anything any coach of any sport needs or just wants. Luckily for basketball, most of the pressure is on the football side of things.

This isn’t to say Buckeye fans don’t care about hoops, I’ve seen Big Nut at enough Big Ten road arenas to know otherwise, but it’s a different environment from an Indiana or an Illinois. Those are fishbowl jobs where the coach is the most recognizable figure in the city and sometimes even the state.

At Ohio State? There’s visibility, yeah, but football captures just about all of the attention. Some so-so basketball seasons can escape relatively unnoticed if things are going well on the gridiron. That would not happen at Indiana.

The Buckeyes are competitive in the recruiting world, with the past two classes ranking 12th and 8th nationally per 247Sports. That’s after the advent of NIL, so that’s not really an issue in Columbus.

We know the program can get players because we’ve seen it before. We know the program can succeed at the highest level because we’ve seen that before too, albeit less recently.

Thad Matta is Ohio State’s all-time winningest coach. He brought the Buckeyes back into the national conversation with incredible runs in the regular season, conference titles and postseason success.

A program like that is ultimately one hire away from getting back to that high level success. Chris Holtmann got the recruiting wins and had some great regular seasons, but couldn’t win once the calendar turned to the new year or March rolled around.

If Ohio State wants to get back to that level of success, it can. Flex that muscle and go get a Coach.