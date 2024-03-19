The 2024 National Invitational Tournament (“NIT”) will begin on Tuesday and three Big Ten teams are fortunate enough to be involved. Iowa, Minnesota, and Ohio State will all play their opening games, hoping to move on to the weekend.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-Kansas State Wildcats at No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time/TV: 9:00 PM ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

Over the last two months of the season, Iowa was actually one of the better teams in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes knocked off numerous quality opponents, including Michigan State, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. Unfortunately, the team just couldn’t get the last few wins to get across the finish line and make the NCAA Tournament after a horrid start to the season.

That put Iowa in the NIT, where the team will open up against Kansas State at home on Tuesday night. The Hawkeyes are a better team and should have home court advantage in this one. In many ways, this figures to be a close of styles. While Iowa is an offensively led team, Kansas State enters with a top 25 defensive unit. Whoever wins on that side of the court will likely walk away with a win.

The player to watch on Kansas State is Cam Carter. He leads the team in usage, though Tylor Perry contributes significantly as well. It will be up to Iowa’s backcourt to try and slow down the duo. The pressure will be on Tony Perkins and Josh Dix. Iowa should have the edge here if the team is playing well.

Perhaps the most interesting matchup will be on the boards. Iowa ranks well outside the top 200 in both offensive and defensive rebounding rate, while the Wildcats are 73rd on the offensive boards. If Kansas State can get an advantage there, it could easily mean the difference in the game. Owen Freeman needs a big performance.

All told, Iowa should win this game. The Hawkeyes are simply a better and more explosive team. It will be up to players like Perkins and Freeman to make sure the Wildcats can’t expose any of Iowa’s weaknesses.

The Rest:

-Cornell Big Red at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET (ESPN2/ESPN+)

7:00 PM ET (ESPN2/ESPN+) KenPom Spread: Ohio State by 9

It’s been a wild season so far for the Buckeyes. The team entered the season with middling expectations, outperformed them drastically in December, only to stumble in conference play. The struggles led to the early firing of head coach Chris Holtmann. Jake Diebler was named as the interim head coach and got the permanent gig over the last week. Diebler led Ohio State on an impressive 7-3 finish to the season.

The question is now whether the Buckeyes can build off the momentum of the last month in the NIT. It will be a major challenge. Obviously, nobody wants to be in the NIT, particularly a program with as much history as Ohio State. As such, motivation is a question mark, even with Diebler installed as the head coach.

Ohio State will open up against a decent, but flawed Cornell team. The Big Red are 22-7 overall and are primarily led by the team’s offense, which relies on an incredible interior game. Nazir Williams is the key player in the backcourt and Sean Hansen is the guy upfront. Williams does a great job of facilitating the offense and is a really efficient shooter. Hansen is an undersized big that can stretch the floor. In some ways, this is going to look like a mid-major version of the Iowa team Ohio State just beat.

This is a game Ohio State should win. The key will be Felix Okpara and Zed Key. If they show up and protect the paint, it could easily be a double-digit win. However, Ohio State has to resist the urge for a shootout here. The Big Red are feisty offensively and could keep pace if the Buckeye make this a track meet.

Pick: Ohio State

-Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 4 Butler Bulldogs

Time/TV: 9:00 PM ET (ESPNU/ESPN+)

9:00 PM ET (ESPNU/ESPN+) KenPom Spread: Butler by 4

It’s been an interesting season for the Gophers to date. The team has generally looked solid since the year began. However, Minnesota hasn’t been able to put together enough to elevate its profile. Too many missteps down the stretch prevented the Gophers from getting serious NCAA Tournament consideration.

That puts a fair amount of pressure on Minnesota to capitalize in the NIT and prove the team was better than its 9-11 mark in Big Ten play might suggest. That effort begins on Tuesday on the road against a solid Butler squad. The Bulldogs enter the game at 18-14 overall in Thad Matta’s second season at the helm. Big Ten fans will remember Matta well from his years in Columbus.

Unlike many of the other teams that made the NIT, Butler enters the game with an incredibly balanced profile. The Bulldogs are 71st in offensive efficiency and 73rd in defense. Outside of free throw shooting, very few categories stand out for Butler, whether positively or negatively. It’s just a decent team across the board and its production is well balanced.

The wing group for Butler is where the game will hinge. Pierre Brooks and Jahmyl Telfort lead the way for the Bulldogs. Brooks is a prolific outside shooter and Telfort is more of an initiator. It should be a big night for Cam Christie and Dawson Garcia, assuming they play in the games. That matchup would seem to lean toward the Gophers, assuming Christie and Garcia play up to their potential.

Minnesota has also struggled away from home so far this season, which will put even more pressure on the team. Butler certainly seems more consistent, but the Gophers seem to be significantly more talented and should have a decent matchup.

Pick: Minnesota

***

Picks Record This Season: 72-29