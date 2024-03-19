The championship of the 2024 Big Ten Tournament was on Sunday. Illinois and Wisconsin faced off in one of the better games in recent years.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 2 Illinois Fighting Illini 93, No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers 87

Well, this was the big one. After months of buildup and anticipation, fans finally got to enjoy the Big Ten Tournament championship game. It was a fantastic matchup and had two teams who earned their spots significantly differently. Wisconsin had to overcome a tricky seeding scenario while Illinois entered as a favorite and performed as expected.

The game itself went back-and-forth throughout. The teams exchanged the lead several times early on and Wisconsin had control for segments. However, Terrence Shannon went ballistic down the stretch, finishing with 34 points and four rebounds. Marcus Domask had 26 points and eight assists as well. Shannon and Domask were enough to push Illinois to a narrow six-point win.

Illinois improved to 26-8 overall with the win while Wisconsin fell to 22-13 overall with the loss. Both teams were already solid bets for the NCAA Tournament, but making it to Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament certainly didn’t hurt their position.

This was the first Tournament title for Illinois since 2021 and only its second since 2005. The program also made runs to the title game in 2004 and 2008, but the Badgers came out on top both times. This was a bit of revenge for Illinois. It was Wisconsin’s first trip to the title game since the team fell short against Michigan in 2017.

At this point, Brad Underwood really has to start getting a lot of credit as Illinois’ head coach. He resurrected a program in disarray and has turned it into one of the league’s most consistent teams. Illinois now has two Big Ten Tournament titles in four years and a Big Ten regular season title as well. It’s been an incredible run. The only thing missing is a run in the NCAA Tournament. We’ll see if Underwood can add that to his resume this year.