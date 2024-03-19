Column: He’s gonna win one eventually

Matt Painter enters March Madness leading Purdue’s best shot at a national title... maybe ever?

The Boilermakers have the country’s best player, a roster that compliments his abilities, one of the best statistical profiles in the nation and a schedule that pitted them against others around the top of the sport including multiple members of the final field of 68.

They’ve lost some games, but not too many or in poor fashion. When Purdue loses it’s usually by a small margin and requires an otherworldly performance from the other team to take them down.

But March hasn’t been kind to these Boilermakers. The past three have seen Purdue lose to double-digit seeds including the unthinkable just a year ago.

As a result, they’ve been heralded as a potential repeat of 2019 Virginia throughout the regular season. It could happen! It also couldn’t.

However, one way or another, Painter will hang that elusive banner eventually. It’s more a matter of when, not if.

Thing is, the tournament isn’t always about having the best team. Sometimes that team wins it all, sometimes it bows out in the round of 32 thanks to circumstances both in and out of its control.

Sometimes it’s just not a given team’s night. Shots weren’t falling the other team got a few favorable buckets, or some contested calls went the other way. All of those things are out of a program’s control, but at least one factor is: how often they have this opportunity in the first place.

The best way to win a national title is with as many bites at the apple as you can muster, and only two coaches have been better at that than Painter: Tom Izzo at Michigan State and Mark Few at Gonzaga.

Purdue’s 8-year streak of tournament play is the third longest in the country. It’s just not an easy thing to do and has the looks of one that’ll only add years in the near future rather than end anytime soon.

I mean, think about it. Kansas wins NCAA Tournaments because Bill Self is almost always there. Coach K was almost always there. John Calipari is almost always there. Izzo is always there and has a title to show for it with a few Final Fours to boot.

Look at last year’s champion. Before 2023, Dan Hurley had just two tournament appearances with the Huskies and zero wins to show for it. Then, when he had the right team and right situation, they won it all.

That’s all because Self is a great coach. So are K, Cal, Hurley and Izzo.

And so is Painter.

This could be the year Purdue finally breaks through. It could also be one where the Boilers bow out again. The fact remains that there’s going to be more bites at the apple no matter what happens.

It’ll happen. One of these days.