Instant 2024 NCAA Tournament Bracket Reaction

With the Big Ten Tournament wrapping up on Sunday and the full reveal of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket coming just a few minutes later, it’s time to turn our focus away from the Big Ten season and onto the postseason. It’s that special time of year again.

But before we dive into the bracket and how things might shake out, let’s make sure to take a quick look at the bracket itself. Here it is below.

2024 NCAA Tournament Bracket:

Big Ten Seeding Situation:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 3 - Illinois

No. 5 - Wisconsin

No. 8 - Nebraska

No. 9 - Michigan State

No. 9 - Northwestern

Thoughts:

1. The Big Ten avoided a worst case scenario.

It hasn’t been a great year for the Big Ten. This has been pretty well known for months now. The conference has struggled to get teams in the top 25 since December and some of its most talented squads simply underachieved, such as Maryland, Michigan State, and Ohio State. It left many wondering how things would look in March.

The good news is the Big Ten avoided the worst case scenario. The league still got six teams into the field and two of them were top three seeds, which wasn’t always looking likely. A few of the lower seeds also have decent odds of making it out of the First Round. For example, KenPom has Michigan State and Nebraska both favored in their opening round matchups. That’s a lot better position than it could have been.

Of course, the biggest question will be about how many teams make it past the first weekend and whether Purdue can finally slay some of its postseason demons. If the league is going to make some noise, the Boilermakers are going to have to be part of it.

2. Michigan State does it again.

For the 26th straight postseason, Michigan State found its way into the bracket, earning a nine seed in the West Region. The Spartans will open up against Mississippi State on Thursday. A win there and the team would almost certainly face North Carolina on Saturday for a shot at a second straight Sweet 16.

It hasn’t been a pretty season for the Spartans. The program entered the year with a top five preseason ranking and aspirations of championship banners. Unfortunately, the team limped into the NCAA Tournament at just 19-14 overall and having lost five of its last seven games. It’s easily one of the weaker teams in Tom Izzo’s tenure in East Lansing.

However, this is also the time when teams can drastically rewrite their seasons. Get some magic going and the struggles of the regular season will be forgotten. As noted above, Michigan State is favored to get out of the Round of 64. We’ll have to see if they capitalize.

3. The Huskers get a chance to make history — against a familiar foe.

Nebraska’s underwhelming postseason history is well known around these parts. The program has only made eight NCAA Tournaments in its history and has yet to win a game in the Big Dance. Add in that only two of the appearances (including this one) have occurred since 1998 and you get a picture of how rough things have been.

However, Fred Hoiberg and his crew can turn the page on some of those struggles later this week as the Huskers open up against Texas A&M. And it’s a fitting opponent considering the program just lost its athletic director to the Aggies. It will add a little extra flair to a game KenPom expects Nebraska to win. If Nebraska is finally going to slay the beast and elevate its status as a basketball program, this is a great time to do it.

4. Northwestern didn’t get any favors from the Committee.

While some Big Ten teams got favorable draws, the same can’t be said about Northwestern. Despite a pretty solid regular season performance, the Wildcats were placed as a nine seed in one of the tougher pods of the Tournament. It’s going to take a seismic effort for Northwestern to make it past the first weekend.

For perspective, just consider what Northwestern’s path looks like here. The Wildcats will open up as mild favorites against FAU on Friday. However, the Owls are a team loaded with experience coming off a Final Four run last season. Then, even if Northwestern advances, the team is likely getting the top seed in UConn coming off a national title. That’s a potential back-to-back against teams that made last year’s Final Four. It won’t be an easy task.

5. Illinois and Purdue should be playing beyond this weekend.

By now, we’ve all heard the jokes about these two programs. About how they can’t get the job done in the postseason or fall short when the lights are the brightest. Some of those criticisms have been legitimate and others exaggerated. Illinois and Purdue have both struggled to get the job done in March, even when seeded well. Illinois hasn’t made the Sweet 16 since 2005 and Purdue is coming off one of the biggest choke jobs in NCAA Tournament history. The jokes are going to be there — for better or worse.

The good news is at least some of them should go away over the coming days. Illinois and Purdue are well positioned to advance beyond this weekend. The Boilermakers enter as a one seed and Illinois is probably the most dangerous three seed in the field. As long as these teams play even close to normal, they will be moving on.

6. A Duke and Wisconsin rematch could be a lot of fun.

The Badgers landed as a five seed in the South Region this year. Everyone knows the history of the 5-12 matchup by now and it should be emphasized here as well. Wisconsin is going to have to come ready to play against James Madison or its going home.

However, it’s hard not to look ahead at a potential Round of 32 matchup with Duke. The programs haven’t played each other since the national championship game in 2015 when the Badgers were still led by Frank Kaminsky. And while the star power wouldn’t be quite the same as the last time they met, it would be popcorn worthy.