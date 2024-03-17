The semi-finals of the 2024 Big Ten Tournament were on Saturday and the games were fantastic. Purdue faced Wisconsin in the early game and Illinois tangled with Nebraska later on.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers 76, No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers 75 (OT)

Since losing on the road at Nebraska on January 9th, the Boilermakers have been almost unstoppable. The team won 15 of 16 games, including five against top 20 opponent and three against those opponents away from home. It was an incredible run that pushed the Boilermakers to an outright Big Ten regular season title.

Purdue was hoping to continue that momentum through Saturday.

Wisconsin had other thoughts.

The Badgers not only fought hard, but outplayed Purdue for large hunks of Saturday’s game. Zach Edey was the only Boilermaker who was really productive, finishing with 28 points. Wisconsin’s defense held, even with foul trouble. Things got pushed into overtime and the Badgers did just enough to steal a 76-75 win over top seeded Purdue. It was the epitome of March and what the Big Ten Tournament is all about.

Wisconsin improved to 22-12 overall with the win. The team will now move on to the Big Ten Tournament championship game on Sunday against Illinois. The Badgers will be mild underdogs, but should have a solid chance to grab the trophy. However, while making it to Sunday is noteworthy, simply getting some momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament might be even more important. The Badgers were absolutely dreadful down the stretch in the regular season and needed something like this to get going again.

On the other side, Purdue fell to 29-4 overall with the loss. The Boilers will now await their fate on Selection Sunday. The team will be a one seed. The only questions are about where Purdue will land and what it could see in the opening weekend. The pressure to perform in March will be on after the last few years’ missteps.

The Rest:

-No. 2 Illinois Fighting Illini 98, No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers 87

The Huskers entered this one with plenty of momentum and actually controlled the first half. However, Terrence Shannon went absolutely ballistic in the second half, finishing with 40 points and two rebounds, and pushed Illinois to a double-digit win. Marcus Domask also had 16 points. Illinois finished with 1.29 points per possession.

Illinois improved to 25-8 overall with the win. The team will now move on to Sunday’s championship game against Wisconsin. Illinois won the only regular season meeting between the two and will be favored. As long as Shannon and Domask perform, Illinois should have a good shot of grabbing a win.

Nebraska fell to 23-10 overall with the loss. It snapped a three-game winning streak, wherein all three wins came by double-digits. The Huskers will now await Selection Sunday knowing the team will be in the field. The only question will be where it’s seeded. TRank has Nebraska as an eight seed. Fans will be hoping the program can earn its first win in the NCAA Tournament.