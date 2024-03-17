2024 Big Ten Tournament Championship Preview: Illinois vs Wisconsin

It’s been a great week of action in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament and it will all culminate on Sunday with Illinois matching up against Wisconsin. Both were two of the better teams in the conference all season and it should make for a great game on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 2 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET (CBS)

3:30 PM ET (CBS) KenPom Spread: Illinois by 2

It’s been quite a run for both these squads. Wisconsin entered the postseason amid a serious slump, dating back to early February. However, something about Minneapolis has ignited the Badgers, allowing the team to knock off Maryland, Northwestern, and top seeded Purdue in successive days. The Boilermakers had won 15 of the team’s previous 16 games before the Badgers pulled off the upset in overtime. It was March at its finest.

On the other side, Illinois has had plenty of drama of its own. The team had played phenomenally for much of the season, but also couldn’t get over the hump for the Big Ten regular season title. That left fans hoping for more in the postseason and Illinois has delivered so far, beating a red hot Ohio State team on Friday and Nebraska by double-digits on Saturday.

Those wins put Wisconsin and Illinois into Sunday’s championship game, where they will meet for the second time this season. They first met on March 2nd in Madison, where Illinois earned an eight-point road win. Marcus Domask led the way with 31 points. Terrence Shannon also had 23 points. However, that was amid Wisconsin’s underwhelming stretch and the Badgers are playing much better now.

The key matchup here is going to be in the backcourt. Illinois’ group is significantly more talented and more productive. Domask and Shannon have been incredible this season and could also produce 40+ points by themselves if allowed. It’s going to be up to Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit to limit the damage.

The Badgers have put together some really impressive defensive performances this season, but a lot of it has come from the frontcourt. For example, Wisconsin beat Michigan State on the road in December by double-digits, but still gave up 36 combined points to AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker. In short, they’ve primarily won elsewhere. It makes Illinois look like a particularly tricky matchup.

The better bet for Wisconsin here is likely in line with what teams would try with the early 2000s Lakers — let the stars have theirs and stop everyone else. You saw this in Illinois’ loss to Penn State in late February. Domask and Shannon went off for 50 combined points, but nobody else did much. That’s probably the best route for the Badgers here and it would lean into experienced players like Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl.

By any evaluation, this looks like a close game. Illinois has more firepower, but Wisconsin is probably more balanced. Illinois has to hope for some big performances from players like Luke Goode and Coleman Hawkins. If the role players step up, Illinois could win this things going away. Wisconsin is probably best off with a “death by a thousand cuts” approach, putting so much pressure on Illinois’ stars to be great.

It’s also important to remember the nature of this game. Championship games in the Big Ten Tournament are notoriously ugly, namely because teams are playing their third or fourth game in as many days. Some theories suggest this hurts jump shooting teams because their legs fall apart with this many successive days. Nobody (as far as we’re aware) has done a formal analysis on this theory, but it’s something to keep in mind. If real, the advantage would be for Wisconsin. While the Badgers have played an extra game, the team is 237th in percentage of team points from outside the arc.

Overall, Illinois seems positioned to win. The game will be close, but it’s been a more consistent unit this season and has been rolling.

Pick: Illinois

***

Picks Record This Season: 71-29