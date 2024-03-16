Michigan Fires Juwan Howard — Potential Replacements

The Michigan Wolverines announced some major news on Friday, as the program relieved Juwan Howard of his head coaching duties. Howard had just wrapped up his fifth year at the helm.

BREAKING NEWS: U-M Director of Athletics Warde Manuel has announced that a leadership change would be made in basketball with Juwan Howard not returning next season.



During his five years in Ann Arbor, Howard compiled an 87-72 (.547) overall record and a 49-49 (.505) mark in Big Ten play. He led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title in 2021, a one seed and an Elite Eight in the same year, and a Sweet 16 in 2022. Michigan also made the NIT in 2023 and would have made another NCAA Tournament appearance in 2020, had the NCAA Tournament not been cancelled.

Unfortunately, Michigan’s roster and production saw a consistent decline under Howard’s leadership, which culminated in the horrid 8-24 performance this season. It was arguably the worst season in Michigan basketball history and followed a rough 18-16 campaign the year prior. And with a few contributors guaranteed to return next fall, Athletic Director Warde Manuel clearly thought it was time for a change.

The focus will now turn to who might replace Howard. Some of the names most consistently floated have been FAU’s Dusty May and Iowa State’s TJ Otzelberger. Both have achieved impressive success at “smaller brand” programs and would seem to be reasonable choices for a program like Michigan, which has some admissions and NIL hurdles that make it challenging to recruit in the transfer portal era.

However, there are two more unconventional options that Michigan should probably focus on. The first is former Michigan head coach John Beilein. He left the program in 2019 to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers, but flamed out and spent much of the last few years in a development role with the Detroit Pistons. Beilein led Michigan to enormous heights in the 2010s and would be a natural cultural fit with the athletic department. He is currently a commentator for Big Ten Network and has been repeatedly linked with college jobs in recent years, implying he still has an interest in coaching at this level.

The biggest questions around Beilein have to do with the changes in the college game and whether his unorthodox recruiting philosophy can work in the NIL era. Beilein was notoriously dedicated to NCAA compliance during his tenure, which isn’t exactly a great strategy in today’s wild west of college recruiting. Beilein is also 71 years old, which is only modestly younger than Coach K and Roy Williams, who recently retired. That means any reunion with Beilein will likely be short lived.

Another option would be Xavier’s Sean Miller. While the Musketeers just wrapped up a relatively down year, Miller’s coaching resume is incredibly impressive, including three Elite Eight appearances at Arizona and three Sweet 16 trips at Xavier over the years. He’s done it at the highest level and has obvious Midwest connections that could push the Wolverines toward the top of the conference, at least from a recruiting perspective.

Of course, Miller also comes with some major baggage. He was one of the targets of the FBI probe years ago and was pushed out from Arizona over the drama. Unlike Beilein, he wouldn’t be a cultural fit and would be a bit of oil in water. The question is whether some of Miller’s prior transgressions (primarily related to paying players) carry the same weight now that NIL has been normalized. It’s unclear how his candidacy would be considered, or how Ohio State’s opening could play into this role.

All told, it will be an interesting few weeks in Ann Arbor as Manuel finds his next head coach. Most fans will likely be rooting for Beilein to get the gig.