The Big Ten had four games on the third day of the Big Ten Tournament. Three of the four games ended up going down to the final minutes.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 2 Illinois Fighting Illini 77, No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes 74

What an incredible game. It had everything fans could hope for in the Big Ten Tournament, as Ohio State tried to earn its way into the NCAA Tournament and Illinois battled to keep its hopes of winning this weekend alive. It was back-and-forth throughout the second half until Illinois separated itself in the closing minutes. Terrence Shannon was incredible and finished with 28 points, three assists, and three rebounds. Dain Dainja also had 18 points.

Illinois improved to 24-8 overall with the win. It was the team’s second straight win and its fifth over the last six games. The squad is absolutely rolling right now and fans have to be licking their chops about a chance to get some revenge on Purdue after the Boilermakers swept Illinois during the regular season.

However, those hopes will have to wait at least a day as Illinois first has to get through Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. Illinois won the only matchup between the two this season on February 4th, though the win came in overtime and required a major collapse from the Huskers in the closing minutes. Expect another tight game.

On the other side, Ohio State fell to 20-13 overall with the loss. It snapped a five-game winning streak for the Buckeyes, which included three wins away from home. Unfortunately for Buckeye fans, this loss will likely keep Ohio State out of the NCAA Tournament. TRank now has Ohio State as the fourth team out of the field and most of the bracketologists agree. However, we’ve seen odd things before, so fans will have to tune in to Selection Sunday and see how things land.

The Rest:

-No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers 93, No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers 66

This was an absolute beat down. Indiana kept things close for the first 10 minutes, but got absolutely run out of the gym after that en route to one of the program’s worst losses in recent years. Keisei Tominaga and Brice Williams each finished with 23 points in the win. Both teams unloaded their benches in the closing minutes. It was an incredible performance for Nebraska and marked the program’s first Big Ten Tournament win since 2019 when Tim Miles was still around.

Nebraska improved to 23-9 overall with the win and will now prepare for a loaded Illinois squad on Saturday afternoon. It will be an uphill battle for the Huskers. On the other side, Indiana will wrap up its season at 19-14 overall. The Hoosiers have already announced they will decline an NIT invite, so Mike Woodson and his staff will now shift their focus to the offseason after what has been a pretty disappointing year.

-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers 67, No. 8 Michigan State Spartans 62

In a lot of ways, this felt like an old school Big Ten battle. It was a physical battle inside with plenty of quality defense on both sides. Unfortunately for Michigan State, Purdue had the x-factor in Zach Edey, who led the Boilermakers with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Edey was really the only player on either side to have a productive offensive night, which allowed Purdue to grab a narrow 67-62 win.

The Boilers improved to 29-3 overall with the win. The team will now prepare for Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Purdue swept the Badgers in the regular season, but both games were decided by single-digits, so it could be another tight battle.

Michigan State fell to 19-14 with the loss and will now await its fate on Selection Sunday. The Spartans are a safe bet to make the field. The only question is where the team will be seeded. The team has an unusual resume (great analytics, but an underwhelming record), so it’s unclear where the committee will seed the Spartans. It should be another interesting test case of the NET.

-No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers 70, No. 4 Northwestern Wildcats 61

The Wildcats started this one well and jumped out to an early lead, but faded as halftime approached and could never get back in control. AJ Storr led the way for the Badgers with 30 points and six rebounds. Steven Crowl also had 19 points. Boo Buie had 29 points in the losing effort.

Wisconsin improved to 21-12 overall with the win. The team has now quietly won three of its last four games after a horrid February. The Badgers will now prepare for top seeded Purdue on Saturday. As noted above, Wisconsin was swept by the Boilermakers in the regular season, so it should be a good chance for revenge for the Badgers. One of the big questions is whether Chucky Hepburn will play, after he missed Friday’s win over Northwestern.

On the other side, Northwestern fell to 21-11 overall with the loss. Fans will now have to await the team’s fate on Selection Sunday. The Wildcats should be safe for the NCAA Tournament, but made things a bit uncomfortable over the last few weeks, losing three of the team’s last four games. TRank now has Northwestern as one of the last teams in the field.