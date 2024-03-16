Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Saturday Preview

The Big Ten Tournament continues Saturday with two more games in the semifinals before tomorrow’s title game. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

#5 Wisconsin Badgers vs #1 Purdue Boilermakers

Time/TV: 1:00 PM ET CBS

1:00 PM ET CBS Line: Purdue -6.5

In the early game today Purdue is set to face Wisconsin. This game will be somewhat interesting after Braden Smith suffered a knee injury in Purdue’s win against Michigan State. The guard ultimately came back but if there’s a chance he could reaggravate the injury it wouldn’t make sense to play him in what is essentially one or two irrelevant games. And as of right now it’s not set in stone if he’ll play or not, but the guard seemed to imply he plans to.

Braden Smith provided a health update to @TheAndyKatz after @BoilerBall's win in the #B1GMBBT: pic.twitter.com/RzD5J8t3Pw — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 15, 2024

In the two games these teams played earlier in the season the Boilermakers won 75-69 and 78-70. In the first game some pundits said Wisconsin “found the blueprint to beat Purdue” but only lost because of “bad luck” from the three point line, where they shot 3 of 19. Not to be outdone, Wisconsin quite literally followed the same script in a game where they hung around the Boilermakers but were undone by a 5 of 24 shooting performance from beyond the arc.

If Purdue can continue to defend well on the perimeter and Wisconsin can’t hit from three there’s little doubt they should be able to win. Zach Edey continues to be a force inside and the backcourt has been productive enough to elevate Purdue even more. The health of Smith does loom large, especially if Matt Painter goes conservative and tries to keep the team healthy for the NCAA Tournament. As long as Smith is a full go Purdue should be fine.

Pick: Purdue

#3 Nebraska Cornhuskers vs #2 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time/TV: 3:30 PM ET CBS (25 minutes Game 1)

In the other semifinal Nebraska and Illinois will face off. The Illini survived a scare from Ohio State in a three point win, taking advantage of a 32-13 free throw advantage as Ohio State outshot the Illini from two and both teams were an icy cold 4 of 15 from three. Nebraska decimated Indiana last night by 27 while shooting 43.8% from three and 50% from the field.

The Cornhuskers have been rolling over the past month, going 7-1 and winning every game besides a road loss to Ohio State. Fred Hoiberg has Nebraska firmly in the NCAA Tournament and a win here will have them playing for a Big Ten Tournament title tomorrow. Nebraska’s surge the past month has been thanks to their offense rolling, especially from beyond the arc, and they’ll need that run to continue against an Illini team with no problem scoring.

At some point Nebraska’s offense will likely come back down and if that happens here it’s highly unlikely they’ll knock off the Illini. On the other hand, Illinois has effectively been playing to the level of their opposition so they’re still vulnerable here. Nebraska plays better in Lincoln, but the Big Ten Tournament isn’t exactly a road atmosphere. If the Illini can continue to get to the line and feed Terrence Shannon Jr. they should be more than capable of slowing down the Cornhuskers. Expect plenty of offensive fireworks, but Illinois having a more consistent offense will likely be the deciding factor here.

Pick: Illinois