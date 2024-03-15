Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Friday Preview

The third day of the Big Ten Tournament is today with the top four teams finally seeing action in the quarterfinals. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

#8 Michigan State Spartans vs #1 Purdue Boilermakers

Time/TV: 12:00 PM ET BTN

12:00 PM ET BTN Line: Purdue -6.5

Michigan State has underwhelmed almost all season but has done enough to stay on the right side of the bubble. While they’ve trended towards the back end of said bubble, a late season win versus Northwestern and a win yesterday against Minnesota helped lock their bid. Today they face off against a Purdue team that won by six the last time they played. In that game Zach Edey impressed with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

In that game Edey, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer scored 70 of the Boilermakers 80 points. While that might not exactly be ideal heading forward, if Edey can drop 32 while Smith and Loyer shoot 8 of 10 from three...it might just work. The Spartans will have their hands full with Edey so as long as the Purdue backcourt can refrain from going ice cold they should be able to pick up the win here. Purdue won the Big Ten Tournament last year but their focus is more likely set on a better result in the NCAA Tournament. Matt Painter should still have his team ready to compete, however.

Pick: Purdue

#5 Wisconsin Badgers vs #4 Northwestern Wildcats

Time/TV: 2:30 PM ET BTN (25 Minutes After Game One)

2:30 PM ET BTN (25 Minutes After Game One) Line: Wisconsin -3

The second game is an interesting match set between a Wisconsin and Northwestern team that isn’t particularly easy to predict. Wisconsin at one time was the frontrunner in the league but a 3-8 stretch to close the season dropped them outside of the top four. They did knock off an offensively challenged Maryland by 31 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament yesterday.

Northwestern has been all over the place down the stretch, losing to Minnesota, Rutgers and Iowa while failing to notch any major wins since a 12 point win against Nebraska. There’s a ton of talent here, especially with Boo Buie, but a lacking frontcourt and inconsistent play makes the Wildcats a boom or bust. They lost to Wisconsin earlier in the season by 8 and Wisconsin has seemingly started to piece things together after two wins and close losses to Illinois and Purdue.

Boo Buie could easily take over this game and carry the Wildcats to a win but if that doesn’t happen Wisconsin should land the upset. Look for the Badgers to continue making some noise into the weekend.

Pick: Wisconsin

#10 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #2 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time/TV: 6:30 PM ET BTN

6:30 PM ET BTN Line: Illinois -4.5

Ohio State has quietly reemerged since naming Jake Diebler as their interim coach. Since making the switch the Buckeyes have gone 5-1 with wins over Purdue, Michigan State and Nebraska. A win today against Illinois would likely evaluate the Buckeyes as a legit contender for a postseason bid.

Their opponent today is an Illinois team that has been right at the top of the league but seemingly has been incapable of getting over the hump. A team known for losing big games, evident when losing to Purdue twice this year as well as at Michigan State and Northwestern, has also added a loss at Penn State while squeaking out wins against numerous inferior teams in the Big Ten. With Ohio State playing well that should leave some hope for the Buckeye faithful.

Unfortunately for Ohio State they likely don’t have the offensive firepower to match the Illini. Between Terrence Shannon Jr., Coleman Hawkins and Marcus Domask the Illini have plenty of weapons. All three have occasional issues with consistency, but when they play to their level it’s hard to see Ohio State defensively getting the job done. The emergence of Jamison Battle has been big for the Buckeyes and if he can have another massive second half that could change things, but the Illini do just enough to get the job done.

Pick: Illinois

#6 Indiana Hoosiers vs #3 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time/TV: 9:00 PM ET BTN (25 Minutes After Game Three)

In the late game tonight Indiana faces Nebraska after edging Penn State. The Hoosiers have won five in a row to save face even though a NCAA Tournament appearance is off the table unless they can win out to close the week. Nebraska surprised this season on their way to a double bye and a top four finish in the Big Ten.

These teams played twice this year and Nebraska won both games 86-70 and 85-70. The Cornhuskers have been the more consistent team but winning away from Lincoln has been tricky. As hot as Indiana has been, the Cornhuskers closed the season on a 6-1 stretch. Offensively Nebraska has been rolling and Keisei Tominaga has found his shot to close out the season.

Both of these teams enter the day rolling but Indiana’s inability to shoot from range could prove problematic. The Hoosiers have a strong frontcourt but their backcourt has been mainly awful this season and their continued inability to shoot from three should prove problematic against a Nebraska team that has had no issues scoring the ball.

Pick: Nebraska